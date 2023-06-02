Precision Cancer Consortium Teams Up with Massive Bio to Utilize AI Analytics and Enhance Clinical Trial Matching for Cancer Patients Worldwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) analytics company specializing in precision oncology, has been selected by the Precision Cancer Consortium (PCC), a collaboration of several global biopharmaceutical companies, to optimize clinical trial matching through their innovative AI analytics tools. PCC was established in 2022 with a shared vision of enabling access to comprehensive testing for all cancer patients globally, and is currently comprised of AstraZeneca, Bayer, Eli Lilly & Company, GSK, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, Novartis, and Roche. The partnership will incorporate PCC member clinical trial protocols and patient inclusion and exclusion criteria into existing machine learning matching algorithms in SYNERGY-AI leveraged within Massive Bio’s Deep Learning Clinical Trial Matching System (DLCTMS). This will optimize the quality and efficiency of matching patients to trials across sponsor programs and improve patient access to targeted Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) testing and tailored interventions.

Selin Kurnaz PhD, Founder and CEO of Massive Bio, commented, "We are thrilled to be working with the Precision Cancer Consortium to advance precision oncology through our innovative AI analytics tools. With this partnership, we can streamline the process of clinical trial matching and reduce the burden on patients and healthcare systems."

The PCC is a collaborative initiative to make data-driven precision oncology the new normal for all cancer patients globally, focusing on increasing patient access to targeted NGS testing and tailored interventions. The program sponsored by PCC will generate combined data and insights to optimize the allocation of patients to available (“local”) clinical trials based on NGS testing or Comprehensive Genomic Profiling, clinical and patient characteristics, and relevant trial eligibility criteria.

Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Massive Bio, said, "We are proud to partner with the Precision Cancer Consortium and bring our AI analytics tools to the forefront of precision oncology. Our technology utilizes genomics and clinical data from various platforms to present available intervention options for each patient in order to optimize clinical trial matching by reducing inefficiencies and multiple screenings. Together, we can help more patients access the right treatment options and improve outcomes."

Through this partnership, Massive Bio will design and pilot a trial matching tool for prospectively matching patients through genomic testing and clinical data to a set of selected ongoing biomarker-driven clinical trials within previously defined locations (i.e. site, Health Care Organization, country). The companies will also explore considerations for larger scale or real-world application for further development.

Yinghui Zhou PhD, PCC Project Lead and Sr. Director, Bayer Translational Sciences Oncology, added, "This collaboration has the potential to address a major challenge in precision oncology and improve patient outcomes. By working together and utilizing a collection of genomics data from multiple sources centralized with the assistance of AI, we can create a valuable scientific resource and optimize the efficiency of clinical trial matching globally and scale."

About Precision Cancer Consortium (PCC)

The Precision Cancer Consortium is composed of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies focused on fostering collaboration on issues and opportunities related to precision oncology with the goal of improving patient outcomes by increasing cancer patient access to comprehensive genomic testing, including next generation sequencing, and addressing major gaps in precision diagnostics availability. For more information, visit the PCC website at https://www.precisioncancerconsortium.com/.

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio empowers cancer patients to find their best treatment options, using artificial intelligence to improve equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development. Massive Bio combines its best-in-class AI platform with technology-enabled services to remove barriers in clinical trial enrollment, value-based oncology decisions, and data-driven cancer treatment. The company serves more than two dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, and has been awarded an SBIR contract by the National Cancer Institute. Massive Bio was founded in 2015 by clinical, technology, and M&A executives, and has a global presence with nearly 100 people in 12 countries. Follow @MassiveBio on social media.