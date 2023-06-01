KBRA Assigns AA- Rating to the City of Lansing, MI Capital Improvement and Refunding Bonds, Series 2023B; Outlook is Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA- to the City of Lansing, Michigan (Counties of Ingham and Eaton) Capital Improvement and Refunding Bonds, Series 2023B (Unlimited Tax General Obligation). The Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating reflects the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Adopted General Fund reserve policy affords operational support in event of economic downturn.

Property tax base growth reflects ongoing residential/commercial/industrial investment in Lansing.

Credit Challenges

Federal funding, now waning, has provided crucial support for operations since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inability to fully capture property reassessment growth.

Absence of revenue raising flexibility due to the constraints under Michigan’s Headlee Amendment.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Sustained budgetary balance without use of non-recurring funds.

Considerable progress in improving pension funding ratios.

For Downgrade

Failure to meet target reserve thresholds.

Inability to maintain structural budgetary balance.

