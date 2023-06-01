W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Sale of Division of Wholly-Owned Investment

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the completed sale of the property and casualty insurance services division of Breckenridge IS, Inc. W. R. Berkley Corporation will recognize an estimated pre-tax net realized gain on investment of $86 million on the sale in the second quarter of 2023.

