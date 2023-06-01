JetBlue and Frontier Announce Divestiture Agreement in Connection with JetBlue’s Combination with Spirit

NEW YORK & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) and Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) today announced that the airlines have entered into a definitive agreement under which JetBlue will divest all of the holdings of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) at New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Frontier in connection with JetBlue’s planned merger with Spirit. These divestitures are part of JetBlue’s upfront commitments included in the merger agreement with Spirit and are conditioned on the closing of the JetBlue-Spirit transaction.

“We are committed to ensuring our combination with Spirit preserves ultra low-cost carrier access in New York,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “We are pleased that this agreement with Frontier will maintain the same level of ultra low-cost carrier service at LaGuardia Airport.”

“We’re pleased to have reached this agreement to acquire Spirit’s slot pairs and leasehold interests at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, pending regulatory approval of the JetBlue-Spirit merger,” said Barry Biffle, President and CEO, Frontier Airlines. “It will enable us to significantly expand our operations at LaGuardia and deliver even more ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to consumers in the greater New York City area.”

Under the terms of the agreement, JetBlue has agreed to transfer to Frontier all of Spirit’s holdings at LaGuardia, principally consisting of six gates at the Marine Air Terminal and 22 takeoff and landing slots. The divestitures are conditioned upon, and will occur after the closing of, JetBlue’s planned combination with Spirit and are subject to additional closing conditions, including approval by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the FAA/DOT.

JetBlue expects to close the transaction with Spirit in the first half of 2024.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About Frontier

Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 125 A320 family aircraft and has among the largest A320neo family fleets in the US. The use of these aircraft and Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process have all contributed to Frontier’s continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by ASMs per fuel gallon consumed. With more than 220 new Airbus planes on order, including direct leases, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America. For more information, visit https://flyfrontier.com/.

