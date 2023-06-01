Westinghouse and Astrobotic Team to Power Outer Space with eVinci™ Microreactor Technology

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company and Astrobotic today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to explore collaboration on space technology programs for NASA and the Department of Defense.

The collaboration will focus on the development of space nuclear technology and delivery systems. The joint effort will also include strengthening the space nuclear supply chain and workforce in the Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia region.

Last year, Westinghouse was awarded a NASA/DOE contract to provide an initial design concept for a fission lunar surface power system.

Westinghouse is developing a scaled-down version of the 5-MWe eVinci™ microreactor to power spacecraft in orbit or for deployment on the surface of planetary bodies such as the Moon or Mars, providing continuous power for space research and other applications. The inherent simplicity of the eVinci technology supports these critical space missions by providing a reliable, resilient, low-mass power generation system that can be operated autonomously. The technology is ideal for electricity generation for the lunar surface, satellites and electric propulsion.

Astrobotic is an industry leader in designing and deploying lunar landers and rovers, and is now developing LunaGrid, a commercial power service designed for the lunar south pole.

“Westinghouse is excited to partner with Astrobotic on delivering the next wave of innovative nuclear technology that is vital to advancing space exploration and supporting national defense missions,” said David Durham, Westinghouse President for Energy Systems.

“Astrobotic and Westinghouse have deep roots in Pittsburgh, and we are excited to leverage both companies’ capabilities to pioneer the future of space power technologies and services,” said John Thornton, Astrobotic CEO.

The eVinci Microreactor builds on decades of Westinghouse innovation to bring carbon-free, safe, and scalable energy wherever it is needed for a variety of applications, including electricity and heating for remote communities, universities, mining operations, industrial centers, data centers, and defense facilities, and soon the lunar surface and beyond. The versatility of the eVinci microreactor technology allows for power systems ranging from several kilowatts to 5 megawatts of electricity, delivered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for eight-plus years without refueling. The technology is 100 percent factory built and assembled before it is shipped in a container to any location.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Astrobotic is the Moon company and more. We develop advanced navigation, operation, power, testing, and computing systems for spacecraft. Our fleet of lunar landers and rovers deliver payloads to the Moon for companies, governments, universities, non-profits, and individuals. To date, we have two fully funded lunar lander missions on the books, two dedicated rover missions, and more than 60 prior and ongoing NASA and commercial technology contracts worth upwards of $450 million. Astrobotic was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. www.astrobotic.com