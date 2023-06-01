SAM Nutrition Announces Exciting Partnership with Rising Golfer Sam Bennett as He Turns Professional

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAM Nutrition, founded in 2002, is a family-owned global supplier of ingredients, is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of Sam Bennett, the amateur golfer who took the golfing world by surprise at the 2023 Masters. This exciting partnership brings together two Sams who share a common goal of striving for excellence while staying grounded with their family values.

Sam Bennett has demonstrated exceptional talent and determination throughout his years at Texas A&M University, including his win at the 122nd U.S. Amateur. As he takes this significant step forward, Bennett recognizes the importance of a solid support system, both on and off the course. “By partnering with SAM Nutrition, he secures the backing of a company known for its unwavering dedication to exceptional performance and family-first values. We are so proud he will continue to wear our logo on his left shirtsleeve as he embarks on his professional golf career,” said Apoorva Shah, CEO of SAM Nutrition.

"SAM Nutrition's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with my own aspirations as I transition to the professional golfing circuit," said Sam Bennett. "Their top-tier products and scientific approach along with their dedication on funding research at top universities makes me proud to have them on my team.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Sam Bennett to the SAM Nutrition family," said Apoorva. "Sam's dedication, talent, and unwavering commitment to excellence align perfectly with our brand values. Our partnership with Sam represents our ongoing mission to support companies, and individuals who strive to reach their full potential."

SAM Nutrition's range of supplements, meticulously developed through cutting-edge research and analysis, ensures that animals, athletes, and plants have access to premium nutrition tailored to their unique needs. SAM Nutrition offers a comprehensive suite of products designed to optimize performance.

About SAM Nutrition:

SAM Nutrition is a leading supplier of nutritional ingredients serving the animal, plant and human nutrition markets through science-driven nutrition. With a commitment to excellence and a range of meticulously developed products, SAM Nutrition supports a variety of businesses and individuals in their pursuit of peak performance.

