Magmic to Represent Canada In ‘Creative Industries’ Trade Mission

NEW YORK & OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Award-winning mobile game developer, Magmic announced today that they have been invited to participate in the Canadian Creative Industries Trade Mission to Australia and New Zealand June 5, 2023 to June 10, 2023 by invitation of Canadian Heritage. Through this trade mission, Canadian Heritage strives to deepen commercial ties and create export opportunities for Canadian small and mid-size enterprises in the interactive digital media, performing arts, music and book publishing subsectors of the creative industries. The trade mission will help to support Canada’s creative industries’ presence and expansion into the Indo-Pacific region.

“Magmic is honoured to be invited to participate in the Canadian Creative Industries Trade Mission. As a member of the business delegation, I look forward to meeting with peers to identify synergistic ways to integrate Canada’s creative industry presence abroad and showcase the many exciting technologies we are working on in the Web3 mobile video game sector here at Magmic,” said Magmic CEO and president Mohammad Agha.

During the 5 day event, delegates will participate in sessions with representatives of Canadian Heritage and of the Consulate General of Canada in Sydney and other in-market partners, followed by industry roundtables with Australian stakeholders. Delegates will visit sites of interest to their creative sub-sectors, to meet key local players and identify related business opportunities. This will be the first Canadian creative industries trade mission in the Oceania region.

About Magmic

Magmic is an award-winning publisher and developer of mobile games since the dawn of the mobile entertainment revolution to present day as a leader in the Web3 video game realm. Established in 2002 in Ottawa, Canada, Magmic is a pioneer in the mobile gaming industry and has developed and published over 100 mobile games, many of which have reached #1 in the Card and Board game categories on the App Stores. Magmic’s most popular games include Hasbro’s Scattergories and Scattergories Blitz, Mattel’s Phase 10, Skip-Bo and Blokus, Texas Hold’Em King, Passport Rummy, The New York Times Crossword app, Spite & Malice, Adventure Hearts, the Simply suite of card games, along with many others. With over 250 million game downloads over 21 years, Magmic currently has a player base of millions of monthly active users and tens of billions of hours of play. For more information, visit www.magmic.com