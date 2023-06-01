Bay FC Is Born: National Women’s Soccer League Club Representing the Bay Area Unveils Name and Identity to Unite Northern California

The team branding is brought to life with a refreshing color palette of dark navy blue, warm poppy red and fog gray—a striking combination that stands out and is inspired by the natural beauty of the Bay Area (Graphic: Emilio Diaz)

Bay FC is a player-centric team created to inspire professional excellence both on and off the pitch (Photo: Emilio Diaz)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Women’s Soccer League expansion club starting play in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2024 today unveiled its name, brand, crest and visual identity to guide the club as it unites the Bay Area and inspires professional excellence on and off the pitch.

The new franchise, co-founded by global investment firm Sixth Street in partnership with U.S. Women’s National Team legends Brandi Chastain, Danielle Slaton, Leslie Osborne and Aly Wagner, will be known as Bay FC.

“Bay FC will be a uniting force, building a culture of belonging and shared pride,” said Aly Wagner, co-founder and co-chair of Bay FC. “We will be a beacon of hope and connection, welcoming and embracing people of all backgrounds. While community is our foundation, our love of football is our reason for being. Bay FC will have the fire to be the best, and we will show up every day with intensity, competitiveness, passion and a drive to win.”

The club has launched www.bayfc.com, which fans can visit to watch the club launch video and place ticket deposits for the 2024 season.

“If anyone knows how to turn a big idea into a world-changing reality, it is the Bay Area,” said Alan Waxman, co-chair of Bay FC and co-founder and CEO of Sixth Street. “With the right investment, care, and culture, Bay FC will become as strong and dynamic as the incredible community of people it serves. We’re going to activate every muscle from across this region to drive this franchise toward setting new standards of excellence. This is the beginning of the Bay FC generation, and it is going to be powerful.”

To celebrate the historic launch, the club will host Bay FC Day for the Bay, a free, family-friendly festival on Saturday, June 3 from 12-3 p.m. PT at the Presidio Main Parade Lawn in San Francisco. Open to the public, attendees will get a chance to meet Bay FC co-founders Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton, and Aly Wagner, with introductions by Bay FC investor Sheryl Sandberg, elected officials, and local athletes.

Fans at Bay FC Day for the Bay will also enjoy a live concert from singer-songwriter Kelley James, food trucks, giveaways, a 360-degree photo booth, lawn soccer games and much more while getting a first look at new team merchandise.

Bay FC Brand Identity

Bay FC is represented by a logo steeped in tradition, yet modern and unapologetically athletic: an iconic “B” mark that fuses bridge iconography with classic gothic typography. The logo represents the Bay Area’s unique culture and style, drawing inspiration from the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay’s impressive street art scene. The bottom and top serifs also nod to the fog that blankets much of the region.

“Bridges define the Bay Area and are symbols of strength that connect us all. Bay FC will unite the region’s tapestry of different cultures, languages and ideas with shared pride and a sense of belonging,” said Danielle Slaton, co-founder of Bay FC. “Our team will be bold and authentic, while humbly serving something greater than ourselves.”

In the team logo, the bold “B” is further brought to life with a refreshing palette of team colors—dark navy blue, warm poppy red and fog gray—a striking combination that stands out and is inspired by the natural beauty of the Bay Area. Both the name and branding offer a strong and classic style with representation of the community it strives to unify. Bay FC co-founders worked closely with renowned San Francisco-based advertising agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P) to create the club’s brand and visual identity.

“Street art and street style are central to the soul of the Bay Area and were a big inspiration for this brand,” said Benny Gold, legendary local streetwear designer and design director at GS&P. “We designed a logo that people from all over the Bay, and far beyond, would be proud to wear and represent Bay FC.”

Bay FC’s arrival to the Bay Area was first announced in April as team No. 14 in the NWSL and Sixth Street’s investment in the team is the largest investment ever in a global women’s professional sports franchise. The team will begin play in the 2024 season.

For more information on Bay FC visit BayFC.com and follow @wearebayfc on social channels for announcements and giveaways all summer long.