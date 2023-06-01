Pangaea Data Awarded Strategic Partnership by Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Liverpool’s Mental Health Research for Innovation Centre (M-RIC) to Characterize Patients Across Hard-to-diagnose Mental Health Conditions

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pangaea Data, (Pangaea), provider of a novel Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven product for characterizing patients by automatically discovering clinical signatures for 4,000 hard-to-diagnose conditions in an evolving, privacy-preserving and scalable manner, today announced that it has been awarded a strategic partnership by the newly established Mental Health Research for Innovation Centre (M-RIC). M-RIC will be applying Pangaea’s product to characterize patients across hard-to-diagnose mental health conditions and discover new clinically actionable intelligence, which will help to find more undiagnosed, misdiagnosed and miscoded patients.

The aim of the partnership is to discover larger patient pools with high precision through Pangaea’s product, allowing M-RIC to improve screening success rates and recruit more suitable patients for clinical trials and care, who may otherwise be missed if searches were limited to metadata or generic natural language processing (NLP) based approaches. The discovery of new, clinically actionable signatures will improve clinicians’ knowledge of their patients’ journeys and enable them to select more appropriate clinical care pathways. Clinicians will also gain insights into new areas of research and development, which in turn opens additional opportunities to collaborate with external teams.

Pangaea’s product capabilities have been clinically proven to find 22 times more undiagnosed, miscoded and at-risk patients; match patients to five times more suitable clinical trials and therapies; discover new relationships between drugs, features and adverse events; predict prognosis; halve treatment costs; and save 90% in costs and time compared to manual and alternative NLP-based methods.

Established by Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Liverpool, M-RIC is a bold and ambitious ‘learning system’ funded through the UK Government’s Office for Life Sciences and the National Institute for Health and Care Research, as part of the national ‘Mental Health Mission’. Driven by the NHS, M-RIC will create the infrastructure necessary for research and innovation, with a focus on under-researched and under-funded areas such as early intervention in psychosis, mood disorders, and children and young people’s mental health.

Dr. Vibhor Gupta, Founder and Director at Pangaea, said: “We are excited to partner with Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trusts and the University of Liverpool’s Mental Health Research for Innovation Centre (M-RIC). The application of Pangaea’s product in the context of mental health conditions is critical, for both patients and clinicians, to support preventative health and precision medicine.”

Professor Nusrat Husain, Honorary Consultant Psychiatrist Early Intervention Service, and Director of Research and Innovation and Global Centre for Research on Mental Health Inequalities at Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The infrastructure that the M-RIC creates provides important opportunities to build upon our existing work to address mental health inequalities. Early detection and intervention are critical elements of our clinical practice at both individual and population level, providing a vital mechanism to improve access to mental health services, particularly within the underserved population. Through partnerships we have created, such as with Pangaea, we are provided the opportunity to speed up the early identification and treatment in a timely manner. This will not only positively benefit the people across Cheshire and Merseyside and beyond, but it will also create a blueprint replicable nationally and globally.”

