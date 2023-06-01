Ready, Set, Register: Sign up now for St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

Now is the time to register for St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend presented by Juice Plus+, happening Saturday, Dec. 2. Join runners, volunteers and supporters from Memphis and around the world to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®: Finding cures. Saving children.® Photo credit: ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Now is the time to register for St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend presented by Juice Plus+, happening Saturday, Dec. 2. Join runners, volunteers and supporters from Memphis and around the world to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Recently crowned the top marathon in Tennessee and one of the 2023 “Runners Choice: Best Marathons in the U.S.” according to a recent RaceRaves poll, St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is the largest single-day fundraiser for St. Jude. This year’s goal is $15 million to help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Here are four ways to get involved:

Register for the marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K – or even a two-race challenge. All race distances are expected to reach capacity, so seize the moment. Registration opens today, June 1 at 10 a.m. CT.

Want to take it up a notch and fundraise while training? Join the St. Jude Heroes® program and set your personal fundraising goal to involve friends and family in giving back to St. Jude kids.

Volunteer registration will open on Aug. 10, so register as an individual or form a team with friends and colleagues to volunteer at the start or finish line, or at the Health & Fitness Expo brought to you by Landers Auto Group. Exhibitor registration is now open.

Cheer station registration will open Aug. 10 for local groups, businesses, teams and neighborhood associations to register to set up throughout the course to celebrate runners from start to finish.

“We are so excited to welcome people from all over the world to Memphis to run, walk, volunteer and raise funds for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. “I truly think it’s one of the best weekends of the year. It’s amazing to see the love, energy and kindness as patient families run alongside St. Jude Heroes and thousands of others, all coming together behind the belief that no child should die in the dawn of life.”

The race route winds through the St. Jude campus where families and patients show their support by cheering on the very people who are there to support them, stride by stride and mile by mile. Some St. Jude patients will even be out there participating on the course like Katherin, 27, a Guatemala native who currently lives in Arkansas and was diagnosed with bone cancer while in college.

