Ohmium and NTPC to Partner on Largest-Ever Deal for PEM Electrolyzers in India

FREMONT, Calif. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ohmium International (“Ohmium”), a leading green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, today announced that its India-based subsidiary has been selected as the PEM electrolyzer partner of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (REL), the renewable energy subsidiary of NTPC, India’s largest power utility with more than 70 gigawatts (GW) installed generation capacity. The agreement is valid for a period of two years, through to May 2025.

This green hydrogen opportunity is the largest-ever PEM electrolyzer deal in India and one of the largest globally. Ohmium’s patented electrolyzers are expected to be deployed in up to 400 megawatts (MW) of projects across a diverse range of industrial and commercial applications, including ammonia, transportation, and power, among others.

Ohmium’s technology is expected to help NTPC deploy 5 GW of renewable energy for green hydrogen and ammonia production (forming part of NTPC’s ambitious goal to deliver 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032). The company’s interlocking modular electrolyzers provide a dense and dynamic solution that integrates with renewable energy resources and produces green hydrogen at a very competitive cost.

“It is fantastic to partner with NTPC REL as their preferred technology supplier on what is the largest PEM electrolyzer deal in India to date,” said Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium. “I would like to congratulate the organization’s Chairman, Board and CEO for their vision, commitment and investment in green hydrogen. NTPC has always been the first amongst its peers to adopt innovative clean technologies and the company’s forward-thinking approach will be instrumental in enabling India to deliver on its potential of becoming a green hydrogen powerhouse.”

About Ohmium International

Ohmium International enables industries to deploy green hydrogen for a sustainable future. The company’s suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals in industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Ohmium is headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing in India and operations worldwide.

Ohmium’s Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzers

Ohmium manufactures modular interlocking PEM electrolyzers that produce pressurized high purity hydrogen, making it an ideal energy source for hard-to-abate light and heavy industries. Individual, compact electrolyzers can be easily stacked to significantly reduce installation and maintenance costs and the standardized design enables rapid scaling from megawatts to gigawatts. Ohmium’s patented PEM technology features dynamic ramping capabilities, making it suitable to pair with renewable electricity. For more information, please visit www.ohmium.com

About NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd.

NTPC Limited is India’s largest power utility with an installed capacity of 72,304 MW (including JVs), plans to become a 130 GW company by 2032. Established in 1975, NTPC aims to be the world’s leading power company, energizing India’s growth. NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd is a fully owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited. NTPC REL currently has a portfolio of 3.6 GW of renewable energy that is under construction. NTPC Group has set itself an ambitious goal of 60 GW of RE capacity by 2032. For more information please visit: https://ntpcrel.co.in.