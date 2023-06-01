ShowSeeker Fills PR Spot With Bob Gold & Associates as Public Relations Agency of Record

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShowSeeker, America’s fastest-growing cloud-based ad management platform, has selected the award-winning, data-driven public relations and marketing firm, Bob Gold & Associates (BG&A), as its PR agency of record. The agency will help drive awareness and adoption of ShowSeeker while bolstering the company’s industry-leading advertising sales, planning and workflow management solutions.

“Bob Gold and his highly experienced team of senior counselors are recognized throughout the cable and advertising industries for keeping their clients in the spotlight with creative and engaging campaigns,” said Dave Hardy, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at ShowSeeker. “As our advertising technology becomes a de facto industry standard, we know they will help us articulate our unique story.”

ShowSeeker streamlines and optimizes the ad sales, buying and planning process. Its cloud-based platform helps better monetize advertising inventory by introducing new efficiencies, automation, advanced targeting and more, ultimately driving better ROI for buyers and sellers alike. Today, video service providers rely on ShowSeeker to facilitate every step of the sales process – from proposal generation to campaign performance tracking.

Countless leading video service providers, CSPs and advertising firms rely on ShowSeeker to power their ad sales operations, including Cox, Spectrum, Viamedia, a4 Advertising, OnMedia, Sparklight Advertising, PRIMEDIA Network and many others.

Bob Gold & Associates has served numerous industry ad companies, from Comcast Spotlight to Viamedia, Canoe Ventures and many, many others.

"Today, more than half of all cable TV subscribers across North America experience ShowSeeker when seeing a TV spot. The company has created an indispensable new ecosystem," said Bob Gold, President of Bob Gold & Associates. "There is simply no easier-to-use tool to maximize inventory. ShowSeeker solves pain points by providing flexible, comprehensive, and powerful AdTech solutions that integrate seamlessly with any existing system."

BG&A provides uniquely tailored strategies for a full spectrum of communication needs in today’s digital-first world. The company works closely with tech companies and other clients to develop customized, comprehensive, results-oriented, and data-driven campaigns to expand the share of voice and develop new media relationships. Unique to the agency, its proprietary BG&A Insight™ approach creates proactive, personalized, and effective media relations campaigns that are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Replicable and Timely.

For more information, please visit www.showeeker.com or www.bobgoldpr.com.

About ShowSeeker

ShowSeeker streamlines the ad sales, buying and planning process for video service providers with an easy-to-use, cloud-based platform that facilitates every step from proposal generation to campaign performance tracking. ShowSeeker’s robust AdTech tools help optimize and better monetize ad sales by automating tasks, reducing manual workloads, and increasing operational efficiencies. Integrated data insights ensure ad buys are targeted, effective, and highly customizable, all to ultimately drive better ROI for buyers and sellers alike.

Since its founding in 2003, ShowSeeker has become the leading provider of ad sales management, planning and workflow solutions for the cable TV industry. In today’s fragmented TV landscape, operators have come to rely on the incremental revenue generated by the ShowSeeker platform. Today more than half of all cable TV subscribers across North America experience ShowSeeker when seeing a TV spot.

About Bob Gold & Associates

Bob Gold & Associates is a data-driven PR and marketing agency recognized for its creative strategies, engaging storytelling and communications programs that propel businesses forward. Established in 1997, the agency has earned numerous accolades, including founder Bob Gold being named PRSA-LA's 2019 Communications Professional of the Year and induction as a Cable TV Pioneer, and ranks among the top 100 Best PR Agencies in America by Forbes in 2021.

Through its proprietary BG&A Insight™ methodology, the firm develops uniquely tailored strategies for each client, focusing on data and analysis to thrive in today's digital-first world. As a strategic partner, BG&A extends its expertise across the full spectrum of communications needs, specializing in the technology, media and telecommunications sectors. The agency's global reach is facilitated through its offices in Los Angeles and New York City, in addition to being a co-founder of WIN PR Group, a global network of hi-tech PR firms. For more information, visit www.bobgoldpr.com.