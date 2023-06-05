TradingView Adds Premium, Real-Time News Coverage from Dow Jones Newswires

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TradingView, the largest platform for retail traders and investors, has partnered with Dow Jones Newswires to integrate trusted, real-time market news into its website and mobile applications.

With this integration, TradingView users will now have seamless access to premium news coverage and analysis from Dow Jones Newswires, including real-time updates on global markets, economies, political events, and expert insights from Dow Jones's world-renowned newsroom.

This content is further enhanced with news and insights from The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and MarketWatch, helping TradingView users stay up-to-date with the latest market trends and make more informed trading decisions.

“ We pride ourselves on providing the most trusted journalism, data and analysis to help the global financial community make smarter, faster decisions,” said Joe Cappitelli, General Manager, Dow Jones Newswires. “ Making our content available within the TradingView platform will give users an edge when navigating market trends and spotting investment opportunities.”

“ It’s a great day for TradingView users,” said Pierce Crosby, General Manager at TradingView, “ With the addition of Dow Jones Newswires, we enhance our overall offering to provide lightning-fast information for major equity and commodity markets around the world. Personally, I am also excited for the inclusion of breaking news from The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and MarketWatch.”

To see the product live visit http://www.tradingview.com/news or to learn more about TradingView visit www.tradingview.com/about.

About TradingView

TradingView is a leading platform for traders and investors that provides real-time data, customizable charts, and technical analysis tools. For more than a decade, TradingView has grown into the number one platform for retail investing with a community of over 50m active visitors. The platform offers charting, backtesting, screening, demo trading and real trading through integrated brokers for forex, stocks and cryptocurrencies.

In addition, TradingView also hosts a thriving social network where users can share ideas, post analyses and discuss trading strategies. It also has its own proprietary programming language called Pine Script, allowing users to create their own custom indicators and scripts in real-time to share with their friends.