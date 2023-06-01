Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan Selects One Inc’s ClaimsPay® for Fast and Easy Reimbursement Experience

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that the Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan (FBIM), whose mission is to protect the people of Michigan from the risks of everyday life, has selected One Inc’s ClaimsPay® to help process claims payments and synchronize the company’s workflow. The integration, which will be deployed with Guidewire InsuranceSuite, one of the most trusted insurance core software platforms in the industry for speed, agility and success, will provide FBIM and its users an improved outbound claims payment process, providing new and enhanced options that allow for faster receipt of funds.

Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, FBIM provides protection through quality insurance products and risk management solutions to Michigan residents and businesses through more than 660,000 policies. The selection of One Inc’s ClaimsPay is its latest step forward in assuring that its policyholders have the necessary tools in the critical moments when a claim is initiated, adjusted and completed.

“Our partnership with One Inc emphasizes our longstanding commitment to innovation and the significant value we place on our customer relationships,” said Roger Graff, VP, P&C Claims, of Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan. “We were cognizant that our Farm Bureau policyholders requested digital payments and we wanted to optimize our customer experience by offering speed of payments. One Inc checked off all the boxes with a proven track record in a groundbreaking payments platform and its existing relationships with other Farm Bureaus.”

“We heard our insureds loud and clear when they asked for payment options and speed, and One Inc fit that bill in more ways than one,” said Tim Martin, Director – Property Claims, FNOL and Subrogation, of Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan.

“Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan was seeking a proven, flexible and modern solution with a capacity for delivering a feature-rich and modern claims platform to empower their policyholders with the most innovative insurance capabilities," said Ian Drysdale, CEO at One Inc. “We are thrilled to have the Michigan Farm Bureau’s vote of confidence in our PremiumPay® platform as the company continues to pursue greater flexibility for its customers and control over its bottom-line.”

Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan joins eleven other service-focused Farm Bureau clients for One Inc.

About Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan

Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan was founded in 1949 by Michigan farmers who wanted an insurance company that worked as hard as they did. Those values still guide the company today and are a big reason why we are known as Michigan’s Insurance Company, dedicated to protecting the farms, families, and businesses of this great state. Farm Bureau Insurance agents across Michigan provide a full range of insurance services—life, home, auto, farm, business, retirement, Lake Estate®, and more—We protect Michigan residents with more than 660,000 insurance policies statewide. FarmBureauInsurance.com.

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications and rapid digital claim payments, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.