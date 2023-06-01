CIM Group Brings Retailers Nili Lotan, Lizzie Mandler and Clover to Sycamore District

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group, a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer, announced today the opening of three unique retail concepts - Nili Lotan, Lizzie Mandler and Clover - expanding the array of distinctive designers, restaurants, galleries and services in Sycamore District, located in the southern portion of historic Hollywood.

Designer Nili Lotan, known for luxurious and timeless ready-to-wear collections for the modern woman, and recently added menswear collection, has opened her first West Coast store in Los Angeles at 927 N. Sycamore Ave. Nili Lotan’s Los Angeles boutique showcases the designer’s fashions and accessories in an elegantly sparse, gallery-style 1,242 square-foot-space that utilizes the building’s 1930s era industrial architecture with exposed brick and wood beamed ceiling to create an open and minimalist shop design. Nili Lotan launched her namesake label in 2003 creating collections of luxurious, chic and timeless fashion for women, recently expanding into accessories and menswear.

Lizzie Mandler fine jewelry has added a retail boutique to her ground floor showroom at 926 N. Sycamore Ave., a 1,616-square-foot space that also provides a design studio for the brand’s modern yet classic fine and bridal jewelry collections. Lizzie Mandler’s signature knife-edge detail is instantly-recognizable and has earned industry recognition and a devoted following. Designer Lizzie Mandler, a native of Los Angeles, launched her jewelry collection in 2012 after studying metal smithing and refining her design skills in Los Angeles and Florence, Italy.

“Sycamore District continues to enhance its appeal as a singular destination with boutique retailers such as Nili Lotan and Lizzie Mandler joining a growing collection of specialty shops, premier culinary experiences and galleries,” said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group. “The area also offers bespoke services and amenities, like Clover, that serve area residents as well as the workers that fill the District’s creative office buildings that are home to a variety of entertainment and related businesses.”

Located at 926 N. Sycamore, Clover has opened its first brick and mortar clinic in a 2,359-square-foot space and brings to the area its expert team specializing in orthodontia and aligner technology. Clover is a leader in Invisalign® technology, providing clients with transparent, data-driven and leading-edge advancements. In addition to Clover and Lizzie Mandler, the ground floor retail space at 926 N. Sycamore Ave. also features Formula Fig medical spa and EX NIHILO perfumery.

Nilli Lotan, Lizzie Mandler and Clover join nearby Sycamore District businesses including Jacques Marie Mage, Officine Generale, Motor Cars LA, Just One Eye, Retrospecs, Supervinyl, NSF, Pause Studio, Sandspa, Brella, Tartine, Gigi’s Hollywood, Mr. T Los Angeles, Mizlala and Sightglass Coffee in addition to art galleries Lisson Gallery and Jeffery Deitch.

Located south of Santa Monica Boulevard and La Brea Avenue between Romaine Street and Willoughby Avenue, the Sycamore District has become a distinctive corridor for retail and urban lifestyle experiences, with walkable access to eclectic culinary experiences, art galleries, and on-trend retail brands. Adding to the neighborhood’s appeal is its position within the southern portion of historic Hollywood, adjacent to West Hollywood and central to the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area.

For more than 25 years, CIM Group has utilized its broad expertise to own, develop, reposition, and operate real estate assets, transforming communities and creating dynamic environments throughout the Americas.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.