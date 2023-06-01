Prestige Care Announces Partnership With Reliant Rehabilitation

VANCOUVER, Wash. & PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prestige Care, a leading senior living and healthcare provider, is proud to announce its new partnership with Reliant Rehabilitation for contract rehabilitation services. This partnership is expected to bring cutting-edge rehabilitation solutions to Prestige's facilities.

With Reliant Rehabilitation's depth of expertise and experience in providing specialized therapy services, this partnership will bring advanced care solutions to Prestige Care's facilities nationally.

"After conducting an extensive search, we chose Reliant Rehabilitation as the ideal partner to provide our residents with the best care possible," said Jason Delamarter, COO of Prestige Care. "At Prestige Care, our residents' health and well-being are our top priority, and we're confident that this partnership with Reliant Rehabilitation will allow us to provide even more comprehensive care to those we serve."

Reliant Rehabilitation is a renowned provider of contract rehabilitation therapy services, offering a range of physical, occupational, and speech therapy services supporting patients of all levels of ability and functional needs. Under this new partnership, Prestige Care can access Reliant Rehabilitation's extensive experience and deep clinical expertise to ensure patients receive outcomes-focused, effective rehabilitation therapy.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Prestige Care," said Tim Stallkamp, CEO of Reliant Rehabilitation. "We share Prestige Care's values and commitment to delivering exceptional care that truly makes a difference in the lives of seniors and their families. This partnership aligns both providers' respective expertise and core strengths to better address the expectations of patients/residents, family members, referral sources, and payors. Together, we will work to provide innovative solutions that help Prestige Care residents meet their goals of reaching their highest level of potential and fulfillment in everyday life.”

The partnership will begin this summer. Prestige Care and Reliant Rehabilitation are committed to a long-term partnership that will enable them to provide the best possible care to their residents well into the future. Prestige Care and Reliant are committed to a smooth transition for patients, residents, and team members.

About Prestige Care

Prestige Care is a family-owned senior living and healthcare provider that operates 80 communities throughout the Western United States. Focusing on compassionate care, they offer service options, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, nursing care, and therapy services. Prestige residents are not just people but valued and appreciated members of the Prestige family with the promise to personally touch lives every day. Prestige focuses on wellness programs promoting health and longevity in their residents, allowing them to enjoy life at every age.

About Reliant Rehabilitation

Reliant Rehabilitation is a leading provider of contract rehabilitation therapy services across the United States. They offer a full range of therapy focusing on helping patients achieve their goals and live their best lives. Their experienced team of therapists uses evidence-based practices to provide customized, effective therapy services in a compassionate, supportive setting. Reliant is dedicated to the continued growth of our therapists, quality outcomes, and our partnership with the customers and communities we serve. For further information, please contact Shelley Horst, Director of Strategic Partnerships at shorst@reliant-rehab.com.