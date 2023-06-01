NUBURU and GE Additive Sign Joint Development Agreement

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced that it has signed a joint technology agreement with GE Additive, to explore the speed, accuracy, and commercial benefits of blue laser-based metal 3D printing.

“As we continue to advance our proprietary blue laser technology, we have further increased both power and brightness to open up new applications,” said Dr. Mark Zediker, CEO and co-founder of NUBURU. “We’ve achieved key performance milestones that open new possibilities for significant advances in metal 3D printing. Working with GE Additive, and their expertise in metal additive manufacturing, will allow us to rapidly optimize our innovative area printing approach. That will accelerate the further expansion of our pioneering blue laser into innovative metal 3D printing solutions which have the potential to change the landscape of military logistics; aerospace manufacturing; medical device fabrication, and beyond.”

“As an industry leader in metal 3D printing and having been on the leading edge of qualifying parts in regulated industries, we’re excited to evaluate NUBURU blue industrial laser technology and its benefits,” said Chris Schuppe, General Manager, Engineering & Technology of GE Additive.

NUBURU’s novel approach to additive manufacturing is built on the foundation of blue light absorption by metals, a fundamental physical advantage that offers the highest efficiency laser-based melting for a wide range of industrially important metals. Combining the blue laser module with an innovative optical conditioning system, the NUBURU light engine is at the heart of the expected performance improvements. GE Additive will provide a powder bed system and expertise in the integration and characterization of this next generation prototype light engine, to quantify the performance improvements over existing technology.

This joint development agreement is in addition to an agreement with GE Additive to support NUBURU’s previously announced AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract awarded to NUBURU in 2022.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, INC. (NYSE American: BURU) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher quality welds and parts than current lasers can provide in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU’s industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing. For more information, please visit www.nuburu.net.

About GE Additive

GE Additive – part of GE (NYSE: GE) is a world leader in metal additive design and manufacturing, a pioneering process that has the power and potential to transform businesses. Through our integrated offering of additive experts, advanced machines, and quality powders, we empower our customers to build innovative new products. Products that solve manufacturing challenges, improve business outcomes, and help change the world for the better. GE Additive offers Direct Metal Laser Melting, Electron Beam Melting and Binder Jet metal additive technologies, as well as AddWorks™ consulting services, software and metal powders. www.ge.com/additive.

