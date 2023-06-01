Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Four New Airbus A220 Aircraft with Czech Airlines

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for four new Airbus A220-300 aircraft with Czech Airlines. All four aircraft are scheduled to deliver to the European airline in 2024 from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“We are pleased to announce this lease placement for four new Airbus A220 aircraft with Czech Airlines,” said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “As the first to introduce the A220 to the airline, ALC looks forward to working with Czech Airlines long-term to modernize and enhance the airline’s fleet with the most technologically advanced and fuel-efficient new aircraft.”

Petr Kudela, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Czech Airlines, added: “These ALC A220s will greatly enhance our airline’s operational strength as we modernize our fleet with highly efficient and environmentally friendly single-aisle aircraft. Czech Airlines is pleased to launch the cooperation with the ALC team at the time we celebrate our 100th anniversary in October 2023. Thanks to a brand-new cabin configuration, the aircraft offers best in class comfort for short- and medium-haul flights. I am, therefore, convinced that this step will be appreciated particularly by our customers.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Czech Airlines

Czech Airlines is the Czech Republic’s flag carrier. Founded in 1923, it ranks among the five oldest airlines in the world. The Company specializes in regular passenger air transport, focusing primarily on direct scheduled connections between Prague and important destinations in Europe. Being a member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance and cooperating with its partner airlines, Czech Airlines offers its customers a wide range of destinations, daily frequencies and connecting services around the world.