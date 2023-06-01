Revolutionary Sharrow Propellers Now Available with Financing Through Affirm Partnership

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sharrow Marine, the industry leader in high-performance propeller design, is proud to announce its partnership with Affirm, the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, to offer consumers a new, flexible, and transparent way to pay over time for high-performance propellers.

When paying with Affirm, approved customers can divide their purchases into manageable monthly payments, with complete transparency as the amount they agree to pay upfront does not ever increase.

“Our partnership with Affirm is part of our commitment to provide our customers with the best possible experience, and we are thrilled to bring more flexibility and convenience when it comes time to make their purchase,” said Greg Sharrow, CEO and Founder of Sharrow Marine. “By offering financing options, we're making it easier for customers to upgrade their boating experience with our cutting-edge propellers.”

Sharrow Marine's MX™ and XO™ propellers, known for their unparalleled performance and efficiency, are now available through Affirm's biweekly and monthly payment options with as low as 0% APR and payments as low as $139/month*. Approved customers can enjoy the benefits of Sharrow Marine's propellers without needing to pay the full cost of their purchase at checkout.

Sharrow Marine joins over 245,000 Affirm retail partners, including Walmart, Tonal, Peloton, Mirror, and more. In addition to a 30-day satisfaction guarantee on all orders, each Sharrow Propeller comes with a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty against any manufacturing flaws or defects and one year of the comprehensive Sharrow Care™ Protection Plan.

About Sharrow Engineering

Sharrow Engineering, LLC, is a nautical and aeronautical engineering company dedicated to the research and development of revolutionary high-performance propulsion technologies for the maritime and aeronautical industries. Sharrow Engineering is the parent company for Sharrow Marine, LLC, and Sharrow Commercial Marine, LLC. Company offices are headquartered in Detroit, MI. Sharrow Engineering, LLC, has assembled a team of the world’s top aeronautical, nautical, aerospace, and mechanical engineers to assist with the company’s core mission to reinvent the methodologies and technologies used for propulsion in the 21st century.

To learn more about Sharrow Engineering and its innovative products, go to www.sharrowmarine.com

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

*Rates from 0–36% APR. For example, a $4995 purchase might cost $139/mo over 36 months at 0% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.