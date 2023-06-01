63-Provider Horizon Health Care Inc. Achieves 110K Annual Visits with eClinicalWorks Intelligent Cloud EHR

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizon Health Care (Horizon), a federally qualified health center (FQHC) located across South Dakota, is adding solutions from eClinicalWorks to modernize and expand its 63-provider practice. With eClinicalWorks, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, Horizon has seen success with the company’s Behavioral Health module across its 32 medical and dental clinics. With 110K annual visits, eClinicalWorks and healow are helping the 45-year-old health center continue to grow and increase practice efficiency.

“Horizon behavioral health services provide support for individuals, groups, and families at our community health centers,” said Lacey Finkbeiner, clinical informatics specialist at Horizon. “With the eClinicalWorks Behavioral Health module, our providers can document patient information and confidential notes, all of which is kept secure. The technology also allows us to collaborate with the patient’s primary care provider to ensure the best patient care in one unified solution.”

Through the eClinicalWorks Behavioral Health module, Horizon Health Care providers can access care plans to monitor progress and initiate next steps in the healthcare process. They can also look at the broader population, using eClinicalWorks Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®), which is an essential tool for population health planning. Additionally, this module includes educational content, which helps facilitate meaningful conversations with their patients and their families.

Horizon Health Care has access to other industry leading health IT tools from eClinicalWorks EHR and the healow suite of patient engagement solutions including:

Chronic Care Management (CCM): A health module that helps increase patient enrollment by aiding practices with Medicare’s CCM program. The module provides care plan templates for more than 27 chronic conditions. It also provides a simplified claim submission process with batch billing automation.

PRISMA: The industry’s first health information search engine that simplifies complex medical terminology by compiling records from small- clinics to large-scale hospital systems. It also aggregates patient information adding interoperable solutions for practices

Scribe: An AI-powered tool that uses voice dictation software to document clinical observations in real-time during patient encounters. This tool helps physicians save valuable time.

“We’re excited to share the success and added value Horizon Health Care has seen utilizing our unified solution for health centers,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “The eClinicalWorks Behavioral Health module helps providers streamline documentation and provide essential services to patients across South Dakota. We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with Horizon Health Care and helping the practice provide quality healthcare to those in need.”

About Horizon Health Care Inc.

For over 45 years, Horizon Health Care has been providing personalized, affordable, high-quality medical, dental and mental health care through a rural, community-based network in South Dakota. Horizon is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) that serves the medical, dental and mental health care needs of South Dakotans in rural, medically underserved areas through 110,000 patient visits annually in 31 community health centers. For more information, visit: http://www.horizonhealthcare.org/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.