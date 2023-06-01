EoS Fitness Debuts New Gym in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s show time for Las Vegas Valley residents’ fitness game with a new EoS Fitness now open in Henderson. The new 44,000+ square foot gym features EoS’ latest premium amenities including high-end smart technology, top-of-the-line cardio equipment and strength training machines, and innovative recovery options, setting the stage for exercise practitioners of all levels.

Located on 1425 W. Sunset Rd., the new gym will be the first to offer EoS Smart Strength Equipment, a seven-piece smart technology line that personalizes each member’s workout to their individual goals and fitness levels. This Henderson location also features multiple recovery areas, including The Tank, an innovative space with professional grade stretch tables, percussion massagers and compression boots, and a Recovery Room designed for total relaxation outfitted with several massage chairs and EoS’ newest amenity for the ultimate cooldown, the Cryolounge+.

“We’re leveling up with this new location in Henderson and are proud to say we’ve set the bar high and intend to keep growing,” said Richard Idgar, COO, EoS Fitness. “Not only are we expanding with new locations, but we’re also reinvesting several million dollars in upgrades and renovations this year at many of our existing gyms in Henderson and Las Vegas to ensure members are wowed with the same impressive experience at every EoS in Nevada.”

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with memberships starting at $9.99/month, the gym offers an abundance of group fitness and cycle classes; the MOVEoS Cinema, where members can work out while watching a movie on the big screen; The EoS Yard®; Kids’ Club; indoor lap pool; hot tub; saunas; expert personal trainers and more.

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value. Low Price. (HVLP)® gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 100 locations open or on the way in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, and extensive personal training options starting at just $9.99 per month. www.eosfitness.com.