Veracity Appoints Dr. Taz Bhatia as First-Ever Chief Hormone Officer, Raising the Bar for the Beauty and Wellness Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veracity announces Dr. Taz Bhatia, M.D., as their Chief Hormone Officer and a member of Veracity’s Medical Advisory Board.

Veracity, the beauty and wellness brand rooted in hormone health, exists to help women to look and feel their best. The appointment of Dr. Taz Bhatia, M.D., as Chief Hormone Officer is the latest step in realizing this mission, helping more women unlock the intricate connections between hormones and overall wellness. Hormones are the powerful internal drivers responsible for not only our skin health, but also mood, metabolism, sexual health, sleep, and stress. Yet, they do not receive the attention they deserve—something Veracity, and Dr. Taz, have set out to change. By using the latest scientific research to showcase and educate women on the importance of hormone health, and how to optimize and balance hormones, Veracity and Dr. Taz, are pushing the beauty industry forward.

Dr. Taz is Board-Certified in Integrative Medicine, Nutrition Specialist, Functional Medicine Practitioner and Licensed Acupuncturist with over two decades of experience. Faced with personal health challenges as a medical resident in her twenties and a health care system that couldn’t solve her problems, Dr. Taz added Eastern medicine practices to her medical toolbox. What she found was a wealth of information not yet taught in conventional medical schools, which ultimately helped her heal herself. As the Founder of CentreSpring MD in Atlanta, GA, Dr. Taz and her team prescribe personalized lifestyle, diet, exercise, self-care and relationship strategies to help women uncover their own “superpowers” using integrative, functional, Chinese and holistic medicine. Dr. Taz has since helped countless women and gained national recognition for her body of work, including her best-selling books, and is often invited to share her knowledge on the likes of The Today Show, Oprah Daily and E! Online.

Veracity CEO and Founder Allie Egan said on the announcement, “I, and the Veracity team, were drawn to Dr. Taz’s whole-health approach to wellness and balance, and her commitment to a practice which acknowledges the complexity of each individual woman, and her ongoing health. Her extensive knowledge and expertise will be an invaluable asset to Veracity and our community.”

Drawing on her expertise and passion, Dr. Taz will provide medical counsel, inform product and content decisions, and drive community education on the importance of hormone health. Dr Taz will continue to advance the science-backed personalized recommendations behind Veracity's Hormone Wellness Test, which has provided answers to thousands of women. As well as the Chief Hormone Officer position, she joins the company’s existing medical advisory board, alongside five female doctors who bring a range of expertise across medical disciplines.

“How we look and how we feel need to be considered holistically, but too often, they are not. Our hormones are key to a better understanding of ourselves and a way to take control of our overall health,” said Dr. Taz. “I’m excited to bring my knowledge of hormone wellness to Veracity and leave a positive impact on women at all stages of their lives.”

Dr. Taz’s appointment is the next step in Veracity’s continued commitment to raising awareness on hormonal health, since the company launched in 2021.

About Veracity

Veracity is a beauty and wellness platform rooted in hormone health – offering at-home hormone testing, skincare, and supplements. More than 80% of women have a hormonal imbalance that impacts their skin, hair, nails, mood, metabolism, sleep, and sexual health. Veracity brings the power of a world-class integrative medical team to help women discover and address their hormonal root cause so they look and feel their best.

All products are formulated with clean ingredients, free from hormone disruptors and toxins – a health first approach with clinically backed results. Veracity skincare is safe for all life stages, including pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Veracity products are designed to create a healthy body and skin ecosystem with results that last. For more information, please visit veracityselfcare.com and follow us on Instagram.

About Dr. Taz Bhatia

Dr. Taz Bhatia, M.D., (aka Dr. Taz) is a board-certified integrative medicine physician, wellness expert and founder of CentreSpring MD, an award-winning medical and wellness practice in Atlanta, GA focused on health transformation. She gained national recognition as a best-selling author of the books, “What Doctors Eat,” “The 21 Day Belly Fix,” and “Super Woman RX.” Her integration of Eastern medical wisdom with modern science, along with her unique Power Type discovery, has led to featured segments on The Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN and eventually the premiere of her own PBS special Super Woman RX with Dr. Taz. She is also the host of the Super Woman Wellness podcast, and the health and wellness contributor for FOX Good Day Atlanta. Dubbed “a superwoman in her own right”, Dr. Taz is dedicated to empowering women to radically transform their lives through personalized lifestyle, diet, exercise, self-care and relationship strategies to help them rediscover their own “superpowers.” As a proud member of the Southeast Board for UNICEF USA, she is committed to improving the health of children and families around the world. Her upcoming book THE HORMONE SHIFT will be released on October 3rd, 2023.