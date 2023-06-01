Crush Your Cookie Cravings with Baskin-Robbins’ New Flavor of the Month and Honor Dad With Fan-Favorite Ice Cream Cakes This Father’s Day

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baskin-Robbins® has whipped up a batch made in heaven with their all-new Flavor of the Month, Cookie Monster Ice Cream. The limited-edition scoop is available starting June 1 and pairs perfectly with the return of two fan-favorite Father’s Day Cakes, the OREO® Ice Cream Cookies & Scoops Cake and The Cold One Cake.

When the stomach starts to growl and those cookie cravings grow stronger, there’s only way to beat them: with the ultimate cookie combo, Cookie Monster Ice Cream. Double the cookies and double the yum, this sweet cream ice cream is stuffed with a mix of chocolate sandwich cookie pieces, chocolate chip cookie pieces and a cookie dough batter-flavored swirl. Each scoop is creamy, crunchy, chewy and fantastically blue, making it the perfect way to satisfy that rumbling.

"Creating our new Cookie Monster Ice Cream was an exciting challenge for us. We wanted to make sure it was not only delicious, but also visually striking, resulting in a bold blue base with not one, but two types of cookie pieces," said Jeanne Bolger, Director of Product Research & Development for Baskin-Robbins. “In true Baskin-Robbins fashion, we are also doubling down on the celebration with two Father’s Day cakes to honor dads in the best way.”

This Father’s Day, trade ties and socks for cookies and scoops with the OREO® Ice Cream Cookies & Scoops Cake. Available for preorder starting June 1, this divine creation is custom-made with dad's favorite ice cream and cake flavors, featuring delicious OREO® crumb frosting and an indulgent fudge border topped with mouth-watering chocolate drips, flavorful buttercream and fudge dollops, OREO® ice cream sandwiches and mini scoops, and a sprinkle of OREO® crumbs. Iced with a custom Father’s Day message on top, this indulgent yet dad-worthy design will take the cake this Father’s Day.

Baskin-Robbins is also bringing back Father’s Day fan-favorite, The Cold One Cake. Say cheers with this ice-cold cake shaped like a mug featuring a frothy buttercream topping and chocolate cake base. The Cold One Cake is available for preorder starting June 1 and can be customized with a variety of ice cream flavors.

For more information on Baskin-Robbins’ premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow along on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins, founded in 1945, is the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, with more than 7,600 retail shops in nearly 40 global markets. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BaskinRobbins.com and InspireBrands.com.

About OREO® Cookie

OREO® is the world’s favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter @OREO or on Instagram @OREO.