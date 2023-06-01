SaskPower Selects Black & Veatch, Graham Construction to Add New Gas Turbines to Two Power Stations

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Saskatchewan Power Corporation (SaskPower) has selected Graham Black & Veatch, a joint venture between Black & Veatch’s construction entity in Canada, OCI, and Graham Construction, to complete the additions of one simple cycle gas turbine to the Ermine Power Station, located near Kerrobert, and another to the Yellowhead Power Station, located near North Battleford. The project includes design, procurement, construction and commissioning of the facilities and related equipment and improvements.

As Saskatchewan continues to transition away from coal-fired power generation and introduce more wind and solar power to the grid, reliable and efficient generation will continue to play an integral role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. These additions to the existing power stations will supply reliable, cost-effective baseload power to the province.

“ Black & Veatch’s expertise in technical studies, consulting and design-build projects paired with Graham’s experience working with SaskPower on plant construction services, offers a unique combination of talent that gives these communities a swift and effective new source of energy,” said Laszlo von Lazar, President of Energy and Process Industries for Black & Veatch.

Black & Veatch has delivered more than 1,000 projects in Canada, working across multiple sectors, including power, oil and gas, telecommunications, renewables, clean transportation, water and wastewater treatment and the environment.

Graham operates across Canada and the United States working on projects ranging from energy and power to water and environment. With more than nine decades of experience, Graham has 500-plus active projects across North America.

“ Between Graham’s local knowledge and previous experience at these sites and Black & Veatch’s power resume and familiarity with EPC contracting, the joint venture between our companies will deliver reliable, resilient energy to SaskPower’s customers for many years to come,” said Cecil Dawe, Executive Vice President, Industrial for Graham.

Contact Black & Veatch for more information.

Editor’s Notes:

SaskPower is supplying two 46MW General Electric gas turbines, complete with generators, synchronous-self-shifting clutch and static excitation, which will stabilize the energy profile to homes and businesses in the area. The new turbines will also provide backup generation to support the continued introduction of renewable energy sources. One facility is located at the existing Ermine Power Station and the second is located at the existing Yellowhead Power Station. Learn more about SaskPower here.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2022 were US$4.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

About Graham Construction

Graham is an employee-owned construction solutions partner with revenues exceeding $4 billion annually. With over nine decades of experience, Graham provides general contracting, design-build, integrated project delivery, construction management, public-private partnerships and development services in the buildings, industrial, infrastructure, water and project finance sectors. Graham has offices throughout North America and employs over 2,200 passionate professionals focused on delivering lasting value. Learn more about Graham at grahambuilds.com.