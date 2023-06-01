Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Clinical License Agreement with Eikon Therapeutics to Develop and Commercialize TLR7/8 dual agonists

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary novel immuno-oncology therapies to activate the immune system against cancer, announced today that it has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Eikon Therapeutics. As part of the agreement, Eikon Therapeutics is awarded global rights to develop and commercialize the company’s novel immune modulator agonists targeting toll-like receptor 7 and 8 (TLR7/8).

“We have made great progress in the field of TLR7/8 agonists and advanced our molecules to industry leading positions,” said Walter Lau, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals. “We are delighted to have the Eikon team continue the clinical development and ultimate commercialization of these molecules. Eikon and its highly experienced immuno-oncology team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing industry leading anti-PD-1 therapies, and we believe they will be uniquely positioned to advance our first-in-class TLR7/8 agonists as potential treatments for multiple tumor types.”

“The Seven and Eight Biopharma novel TLR7/8 agonists have, in Phase I trials, shown an acceptable safety profile in over 150 patients treated in mono- or in combination with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy,” said Robert H.I. Andtbacka, M.D., C.M., Chief Medical Officer of Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals. “In addition, encouraging clinical responses have been seen in both mono- and combination therapy in multiple heavily pre-treated tumor types. We are excited to see the development of these novel TLR7/8 agonist continue under Eikon’s leadership.”

The exclusive licensing agreement also includes development of novel Toll-like receptor ligand antibody conjugation (TLAC) molecules. "Over the years, Seven and Eight Biopharma has built not only TLR7/8 agonist programs from the ground up but also an innovative TLAC platform, and we are glad to see the continued development of these promising molecules” said Lixin Li, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer of Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals.

About Seven and Eight Biopharma

Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is an Edison, New Jersey based, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company specializes in TLR7/8 programs to treat cancer and has built a comprehensive global intellectual property portfolio in the category of toll-like receptor modulators. Managed by a seasoned team of professionals, the company is progressing a proprietary pipeline of cancer therapeutics in the U.S., with novel TLR7/8 agonists being evaluated in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials in monotherapy and in combination with both anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibodies.

For more information, please visit http://www.7and8biopharma.com