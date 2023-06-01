Lantum Deploys Lookout Secure Cloud Access to Protect Sensitive Data, Minimize the Risk of Exposure and Ensure Compliance

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lookout, Inc., the endpoint-to-cloud security company, today announced that London-based Lantum, a workforce platform company for healthcare organizations, has deployed Lookout Secure Cloud Access to help protect its sensitive data, minimize the risk of exposure and ensure compliance with privacy regulations. Using Lookout, Lantum can now see who is accessing their data and from where, providing its IT and compliance teams with better visibility and control.

Lantum’s workforce platform is used by more than 37,000 clinicians to support the staffing of over 3,000 healthcare organizations, including the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS). As a heavy user of Google Workspace, Lantum was concerned about the risk of unauthorized access to information stored in Google Drive and wanted to be alerted to any downloads of sensitive data. With the deployment of Lookout Secure Cloud Access – Lookout’s cloud access security broker (CASB) solution – Lantum’s IT and compliance teams can now monitor the usage of its data across all apps and clouds, quickly enforce policies to restrict unauthorized access and ensure compliance. The implementation of Lookout Secure Cloud Access helps the company ensure compliance with regulations such as the International Organization for Standardization’s ISO 27001 and the U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre’s Cyber Essentials, enabling Lantum to continue as a supplier to the NHS, which is the core revenue driver of its business.

Lookout Secure Cloud Access protects data stored in all cloud and SaaS applications. Whether sharing the data externally with partners, or internally with employees, the solution provides IT with control and visibility to ensure an organization’s data stays protected at all times. With adaptive access and data security policies combined with advanced analytics, Lookout enables organizations to safeguard data against intentional insider threats, accidental data exfiltration, data leakage from compromised accounts and other advanced internet-based threats without minimizing user productivity.

U.K.-based Appurity, the cybersecurity and cross-platform mobility specialists, understand all of the requirements for Cyber Essentials accreditation and compliance with ISO. Appurity’s team supported Lantum in securing its critical documents and the perimeter. The ongoing support and management of Lookout’s platform by Appurity means that Lantum has the flexibility to alter policies and enhance its security posture and dynamics as they evolve.

“Cloud tools like Google Workspace and Amazon S3 have blurred the boundaries of how we work – more and more of our business is being accomplished on our employees’ mobile devices, which increases the risk of inappropriate data usage,” said Gary O’Connor, chief technology officer, Lantum. “Lookout Secure Cloud Access has given us complete visibility and control of our data while safeguarding it against cyber attacks and accidental data leakage.”

“In order to accomplish its mission, Lantum must have the right security strategy in place so that it can protect highly sensitive data, such as employee and clinician records, and ensure compliance with several cybersecurity and data standards such as ISO 27001 and Cyber Essentials,” said Sundaram Lakshmanan, chief technology officer, Lookout. “With Lookout Secure Cloud Access, Lantum has seamless security across all cloud and SaaS apps with unified policies, trusted data security and validated standards compliance.”

To learn more about Lantum’s use of Lookout Secure Cloud Access, read the case study here.

