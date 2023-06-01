F.W. Webb Named to Newsweek's “America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023”

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F.W. Webb Company, the largest wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, LP gas, refrigeration, pipe, valves and fittings in the Northeast, announced today that Newsweek has identified the company as one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023.”

Newsweek, along with data firm Plant-A Insights Group, surveyed more than 37,000 female employees to develop the list of 600 large American companies that ranked highest in categories like "compensation and benefits," "work-life balance" and "proactive management of a diverse workforce."

With over 3,200 personnel across nine states, F.W. Webb employs a diverse workforce, including women in the highest executive and director-level positions.

“Women play a crucial role in all facets of our company,” said F.W. Webb Chief Operating Officer Bob Mucciarone. “Many of the industries we serve are male-dominated, but that hasn’t stopped our female employees from thriving in their roles.”

“Women at F.W. Webb make great contributions to our company,” said Ruth Martin, SVP of Human Resources, F.W. Webb. “We are proud of this recognition from Newsweek and remain committed to enriching our workforce with programs and hiring practices that support diverse perspectives and experiences.”

To learn more about careers with F.W. Webb, visit here.

About F.W. Webb

An industry pioneer since 1866, F.W. Webb Company is the largest wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, LP gas, refrigeration, pipe, valves and fittings in the Northeast. F.W. Webb has grown from a single location to more than 100 across nine states and proudly offers customers an extensive inventory of products and dedicated services that reach from underground to the rooftop. Covering 16 areas of expertise, specialty markets include process controls, water works, environmental services and more. F.W. Webb also operates more than 45 Frank Webb Home bath, kitchen and lighting retail showrooms. For more information visit fwwebb.com.