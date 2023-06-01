Tempus Announces Broad Launch of Tempus One

Introducing Tempus One – the first, AI-enabled clinical assistant that leverages advancements in generative AI to provide clinicians access to patient insights directly at their fingertips.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and precision medicine, today announced the upcoming broad launch of Tempus One – the first, AI-enabled clinical assistant that leverages advancements in generative AI to provide clinicians access to patient insights directly at their fingertips.

Tempus One is a voice and text assistant – available via the Tempus Hub desktop and mobile app – that is designed to provide clinicians with quick access to their patient’s full clinical and molecular profile, along with an array of other datasets, which can be queried by physicians to help inform clinical decisions in real-time. Through Tempus One, clinicians can, among other things: access new clinical test reports and receive status updates of a patient’s report; rapidly filter patient incidence by alteration, gene, or diagnosis; quickly access summarized patient information; review report information on actionable biomarkers; and easily query clinical guidelines for up-to-date standard of care insights.

As an early adopter of generative AI, Tempus originally unveiled the first prototype of Tempus One in early 2021 and subsequently enrolled a cohort of clinicians into a pilot program as provisional beta users. The beta test revealed that Tempus’ clinician users preferred to use the Tempus One technology on existing devices, including desktops and mobile apps, versus the initial cube prototype. In addition, and in anticipation of a broader commercial launch, Tempus has spent the past two years refining the Tempus One technology through informed iterations based on physician feedback and user testing, evolving the technology to incorporate generative AI – built on top of large language models – directly into clinical care settings.

“Tempus One leverages our vast healthcare dataset, which now exceeds 100 petabytes of curated data, and uses pioneering advancements in generative AI, enabling us to place our precision medicine platform at the fingertips of every clinician we serve, ultimately improving their ability to make data-driven treatment decisions on behalf of their patients,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus.

“Tempus One demonstrates the power of assistive technologies by simplifying the often complex process of ordering, obtaining, and interpreting genomic testing,” said Sandip Patel, MD, UC San Diego Health. “The ability to have a voice assistant augment our efforts in delivering precision oncology allows us to unlock the power of artificial intelligence for direct clinical benefit for our patients.”

Clinicians interested in early access to the Tempus One technology can sign up to meet with Tempus representatives at the 2023 ASCO® Annual Meeting. Tempus One will be available through the Tempus Hub platform later this year. For more information, visit https://www.tempus.com/oncology/tempus-one/.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.