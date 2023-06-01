PPG opens Color Creation Lab with Chery Automobile in China

WUHU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the opening of a Color Creation Lab in collaboration with automaker Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. At the facility, located in Wuhu, China, PPG color stylists and Chery designers will create new colors tailored to specific vehicle designs, from initial color recommendations to final materials for application in Chery’s manufacturing plants.

“As the leading single-source coatings supplier for automotive manufacturing, PPG is excited to partner with Chery, a company that prioritizes technological innovation and sustainable production,” said Thomas Li, PPG vice president Asia Pacific, Automotive Coatings. “We will leverage our global color leadership to predict future trends, while advancing paint technology for the next generation of Chery vehicles.”

The Color Creation Lab will feature innovative solutions for color digitization, analysis and evaluation on interior and exterior automotive parts. The process will include extensive sampling and formulation testing to ensure the color will have a uniform appearance, provide proper adhesion, and extend durability when a new color moves to mass production and application in automotive plants.

“The Color Creation Lab is the culmination of 20 years of collaboration between PPG and Chery,” said Federico Menta, PPG global director, decorative coatings, Automotive Coatings. “Working together, we will combine our areas of expertise to bolster automotive color planning and management and design efficient processes to give car buyers the ideal purchasing experience with the color choices they want.”

PPG began supplying Chery with coatings for its paint lines in 2003. In 2008, PPG opened an automotive coatings plant in Wuhu to support Chery and other manufacturers in China. When Chery opened its Qingdao plant in 2022, it featured the PPG B1:B2 Compact Paint System, which streamlines the painting process by removing the need for a separate primer layer. The system requires less energy to apply, allowing the Qingdao plant to increase efficiency. Earlier this year, Chery introduced the B1:B2 system to its Wuhu plant.

About Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997. It is a global automobile brand located in China. Over the past 20 years, Chery has always insisted on independent innovation, established research and development (R&D) centers in China, Germany, United States and Brazil. It also has established a global automotive R&D team of more than 5,500 professionals establishing the holistic technology and product R&D system. In this way, Chery has successfully created product brands such as Arrizo and Tiggo.

