Virtual, Inc. Joins Forces with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund to Strike Out Cancer

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual, Inc., a leading provider of professional services to standards organizations, consortia and associations, proudly announces its continued support and commitment to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. As a Major Sponsor of Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway presented by DraftKings on June 10, Virtual’s support will help the organization’s critical mission of eradicating cancer for adults and children.

Learn more and donate here: http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/VirtualInc

As with many organizations, cancer has touched the lives of many at Virtual and within its client base. The company's involvement with Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund began through its relationship with Bob Russo, the first general manager of the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), a long-time client of Virtual. Russo’s son, Rob, valiantly battled GIST, a rare form of stomach cancer, for two decades before tragically losing his life in 2021. In 2009, Virtual's CEO Andy Freed was diagnosed with metastatic thyroid cancer, and thanks to the exceptional care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, he remains cancer-free to this day. Devastatingly, in 2021, Virtual's founder, Bruce Rogers, succumbed to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain tumor.

By becoming a Major Sponsor of Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway presented by DraftKings, Virtual, Inc. is pleased to support the crucial cancer research conducted at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which provides direct support and care to pediatric and adult patients. Since 1992, over $8.6 million has been raised through this event, driving Dana-Farber's mission to strike out cancer and make groundbreaking advancements in cancer prevention, treatment, and care. Virtual has been a supporter since 2007.

"Our mission at Virtual is to help our clients make their mark on the world. However, our drive to make a difference goes beyond our clients; it is deeply rooted in our commitment to the community. Cancer has touched the lives of many within our extended Virtual family, and our involvement has become intensely personal," said Andy Freed, CEO of Virtual, Inc. "By increasing our support for Jimmy Fund Day, we are working towards preventing and defeating this devastating disease."

Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway presented by DraftKings is part of Dana-Farber’s ongoing and ambitious, multi-year fundraising effort to prevent, treat and defy cancer by accelerating revolutionary science, extraordinary care, exceptional expertise, and essential opportunities. The Dana-Farber Campaign seeks to:

Pursue innovative early-stage research

Speed new drugs into clinical trials

Expand access to care and reduce cancer disparities

Support special programs that address the physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual needs of patients and their families

Fuel the best and brightest doctors and researchers in cancer medicine

About Virtual, Inc.

Virtual is a professional services firm that enables organizations to achieve their goals and make a mark on the world. Whether helping an organization go from zero to 800 corporate members in a mere 18 months, creating and facilitating the adoption of digital payment standards around the world, or extending the reach and impact of an international group dedicated to curing prostate and breast cancer, Virtual provides strategic advisory and execution services that drive real results for technology consortia, standards groups and associations that are forming, growing or changing.

Virtual has appeared on The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work” list, and the firm has been named three times to Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Virtual is accredited by the AMC Institute, the global trade group that represents the association management industry.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 4 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care. As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

For more information about Virtual, Inc., visit www.virtualinc.com, or call +1 781-246-0500.