Loyal and Ardent Health Services Establish Partnership to Engage Patients and Improve Care

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loyal, the preferred digital health platform for the nation's leading health systems and hospitals, today announced a partnership with Ardent Health Services to deploy Loyal’s suite of consumer engagement solutions.

Ardent is a leading national health system, managing more than 3.2 million annual patient encounters across 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care in six states. Once fully operationalized, Loyal’s digital consumer health platform will touch every part of the patient journey in Ardent facilities – from researching care and scheduling appointments to patient registration and post-care communications. Loyal’s platform also includes a unique enterprise view that helps the system better understand appointment inventory and usage, offering Ardent opportunities to increase efficiency and better forecast future visits.

“Forward-thinking health systems like Ardent are realizing that point solutions only address pieces of the patient journey, but ultimately lead to an incomplete view of operations, data silos, and a limited ability to personalize patient recommendations at scale," said Chad Mallory, CEO of Loyal. “We are excited to work with Ardent to deliver a differentiated digital experience for its patients and also provide increased visibility across the enterprise to help identify and amend gaps in the care experience.”

Powered by advanced machine learning, Loyal’s platform helps health systems offer every patient individualized guidance to connect with the best care, combining consumer insights with healthcare systems’ operational capabilities and workflows.

“Ardent is committed to designing a care experience that’s intuitive, comprehensive and responsive, helping those in need of care get the information they need quickly and conveniently,” said Marty Bonick, president and CEO of Ardent. “Loyal’s advanced AI-capabilities will help us continue innovating and improving patients’ digital experience and connectivity to quality care outcomes.”

To learn more about Loyal and its full range of solutions to improve the healthcare consumer experience, visit loyalhealth.com.

About Loyal

Loyal is a healthcare consumer experience company solely dedicated to the betterment of patient care. As the preferred platform for improved care utilization used by the nation's leading health systems and hospitals, Loyal's AI-powered solution makes it easier for patients to connect and access care across their entire health journey, thereby driving loyalty with their trusted health provider. Streamline patients' navigation of your health system and network of clinical services with LoyalHealth.com.

About Ardent Health Services

Ardent Health Services is a leading provider of healthcare in communities across the country. With a focus on consumer-friendly processes and investments in innovative services and technologies, Ardent is passionate about making healthcare better and easier to access. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and 200+ sites of care with more than 1,400 aligned providers in six states. Learn more at ArdentHealth.com.