Seymourpowell, Leading Design Agency, Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that Seymourpowell, an award-winning design and innovation company, selected Box for secure collaboration and streamlined workflows. Based in London with offices in the UK, Seymourpowell will deploy Box as its secure, integrated platform to manage content across its distributed workforce.

“For almost four decades, Seymourpowell has imagined and created world-first innovations and designs for beloved brands like Pepsico, Samsung and Burger King. From packaging for Unilever to consumer space travel for Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, our team delivers integrated product and brand experiences. Our choice of technology providers is crucial to this success,” said Matt Jelley, IT Manager at Seymourpowell. “We evaluated Box against on-premise and cloud providers, and quickly realised that Box would enable immediate productivity gains. Moving forward, we will use Box to power both internal and external collaboration with customers in a meaningful and secure way.”

Seymourpowell selected Box Enterprise Plus for the whole suite of Content Cloud features, including to:

Reduce the complexity of its technology stack with productivity tools native to Box, such as Box Sign;

Integrate with many business-critical applications including iWork, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Microsoft 365;

Keep content secure pre- and post-release with watermarking and auto-classification policies with Box Shield;

Migrate 60TB of content to Box with Box Shuttle self-service;

Improve and speed up approval processes to launch campaigns faster with Box Relay for automated review, approval, and task assignment across teams.

“Content is at the heart of the Media & Entertainment industry and securing creative content from ideation to delivery is critical. Given this importance of brand and IP protection while remaining productive and easy to use, Box is an obvious choice for companies looking for secure content sharing and collaboration,” said Jade McQueen, Vice President of Media & Entertainment at Box. “We are excited to be a strategic partner to Seymourpowell and for the Box Content Cloud to help maintain Seymourpowell’s position at the forefront of design and innovation.”

Box empowers many of the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to accelerate business processes, power their workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information. With today’s announcement, Seymourpowell joins global organisations that have adopted Box’s Content Cloud to power new ways of working, including many leading marketing and design agencies. For more on Box solutions for Media & Entertainment, click here.

About Seymourpowell

Seymourpowell is not just a company of visionary thinkers, but future ‘doers’. Ultimately, Seymourpowell is about making things better: better for people, better for business and better for the world. Seymourpowell has a unique holistic approach to design and innovation, which combines in-depth experience and up to date intelligence about people, markets and businesses. The company has the ability to forecast and interpret the vital implications of behaviours and work out future scenarios to give its clients the confidence and reassurance they are making the right decisions.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading Global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofit s to fulfill their missions.