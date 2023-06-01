Publix Pharmacies Turn to OrderInsite Solutions to Prepare for Hurricane Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OrderInsite, an industry-leading technology platform for pharmacies to manage, monitor and master their prescription drug inventory, is helping Publix pharmacies prepare for hurricane season which starts on June 1. OrderInsite’s automated technology assists Publix Pharmacy in implementing its hurricane action plan at a corporate level so pharmacies in the impacted regions can focus on customers. It's important for pharmacies to have the necessary medications available in advance of customers starting their hurricane preparations.

This technology provides predictive analytics, quick adjustments for re-ordering, and drug forecasting so Publix knows which prescription medications to fast-track to which stores. It also allows Publix to update the action plan in real time if a storm changes its path. Without this solution, pharmacists at each store spend valuable hours manually tracking prescriptions, placing re-orders, or risk potentially running out of much-needed medications ahead of the storm. It’s a daunting challenge for pharmacies with limited storage space and unpredictable demand.

"We are happy to support Publix and provide a customized solution that allows its pharmacists to prepare ahead of a natural disaster like a hurricane,” said George Lazenby, CEO of OrderInsite. “It’s important that Publix customers have access to their medications when they need them and it’s rewarding to be a part of their overall plan so communities are better prepared for the unknown.”

Publix operates more than 1,200 pharmacies across seven states in the Southeast which are impacted during hurricane season. “We are always striving to provide the best quality service to our customers and that means being prepared for extreme weather events like a hurricane. OrderInsite’s expertise and support help our pharmacies be well-equipped to navigate these unpredicted challenges. Their advanced systems allow us to make informed decisions quickly prioritizing the necessary prescription drugs that our customers need,” said Dain Rusk, Publix Vice President of Pharmacy.

Learn more at GetOrderInsite.com.

About OrderInsite

OrderInsite™ was founded to level the playing field by optimizing drug inventory sophisticated inventory management and help our customers maximize profits and provide excellent customer service. We are driven to provide the industry’s most advanced solutions while providing the highest levels of customer service. Our employees truly care about having a positive impact on our customer’s business.

OrderInsite™ provides solutions that integrate with existing practice management, head office communication, and ordering systems. Automatic bi-directional data feeds between your systems and our cloud-based software provide for streamlined and straightforward implementation. Modules are designed to work together but can also be implemented independently depending on customer needs. For more information, visit GetOrderInsite.com.