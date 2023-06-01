Apiiro Joins the 10KMedia Roster of Premier Startups

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--10KMedia, the boutique PR agency hyper-focused on developer tooling and shift-left security, today announced the addition of Apiiro to its roster of premier startups. Apiiro is a leader in application security, raising over $135 million in funding from General Catalyst, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, and others.

“I look for next generation security companies that understand the importance of the holistic development environment and process,” said Adam LaGreca, founder of 10KMedia. “Apiiro’s disruptive approach to application security provides complete context and visibility into code bases, assessing risks as early as the design phase to drastically cut down triage time for security and development teams.”

Apiiro’s Cloud Application Security platform connects the dots between application security posture management (ASPM), application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC), software bill of materials (SBOM), application security testing (AST), and software supply chain security. Unlike siloed point solutions, Apiiro unifies application risk visibility, prioritization, and remediation to secure teams’ development and delivery to the cloud.

Security and development teams from Morgan Stanley, SoFi, Colgate, Navan, Rakuten, and others leverage Apiiro to make their AppSec programs more effective and efficient. Shortly after coming out of stealth in 2021, Apiiro was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor and took home the top award from the RSAC Innovation Sandbox.

“We’re looking forward to joining the 10KMedia cohort of elite startups,” said Payton O’Neal, Director of Marketing at Apiiro. “We’re here to make waves and have a massive impact on AppSec teams and developers that continue to be overwhelmed with new threats and responsibility in our cloud-native world.”

"Adam was a significant contribution to Bridgecrew's unique growth and value proposition to the developer community. When it comes to driving growth and contribution from our open source community - Adam brought our team strategic thinking, excellent execution, genuine content and creative ideas - all always backed by metrics, data and great team work." -- Idan Tendler, Co-Founder of Bridgecrew

"It's a real challenge to tell technical stories that appeal to a wide audience -- not many PR agencies have the domain expertise to pull it off. Working with 10KMedia has been a refreshing experience as we bring our financial solutions to the cloud market." -- Roi Rav-Hon, CEO & Co-Founder of Finout