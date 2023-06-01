Father’s Day Tech: Introduce Dad to the Thrill of Glasses-Free 3D With the New Lume Pad 2 Handheld Tablet

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech-loving dads. Movie-loving dads. Video game-loving dads. Kid and grandkid-loving dads. No matter what kind of dad you have, Leia Inc. has the perfect gift this Father’s Day with the 2023 launch of its highly anticipated Lume Pad 2, the AI-powered premium Android handheld tablet that allows for fully immersive 3D streaming, gaming, calling and content creation – all without the need for cumbersome eyewear.

Since 3D stands for “Dads Dig Deals” (not really…but in the spirit of #DadJokes, let’s roll with it) – Leia Inc. is offering a complimentary tablet stand for every Lume Pad 2 order placed at LeiaInc.com using promo code FATHERSDAY23 before Tuesday, June 13, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The breakthrough 3D·AI technology behind the Lume Pad 2 has already won four CES Innovation Awards and seven best-in-show Mobile World Congress honors in 2023 – making it a must-have item for anyone, but especially dads who love to brag about their latest tech finds.

With his new Lume Pad 2, dad will be able to:

Enjoy his favorite Hollywood blockbusters or play video games in 3D with pristine 2560x1600 resolution thanks to the Lume Pad 2’s high-end 12.4” display, complemented by Dolby Atmos Quad-Speaker.

Chat with loved ones across the world as if they’re across the room, taking advantage of the built-in 3D stereoscopic cameras and single-user face-tracking technology to capture unparalleled depth and nuance (powered by Zoom).

Capture 3D photos and videos natively or seamlessly convert existing 2D images of his kids and grandkids into 3D – and then back again.

Tap into his artistic side with the LeiaDream app, the first built-in generative art app in partnership with Stability.AI to create AI art with text.

Make learning with the kids fun, using the more than 1,200 engaging and interactive 3D learning scenes within the Mozaik app.

Access all his favorites from the Google Play store, including YouTube which he can watch in 2D or 3D.

Available for $1,099 at LeiaInc.com, the Lume Pad 2 is a first-of-its-kind tablet that creates a fully immersive 3D experience without the need for eyewear – which is an added bonus for the 42 percent of men who already wear glasses.

Meanwhile, the complimentary tablet stand (retail value $99) with all Father’s Day orders placed before Tuesday, June 13, will only further enhance dad’s Lume Pad 2 experience, allowing him to create the perfect viewing angle for his 3D experience and wirelessly charge the device. To receive the free tablet stand, customers must add it to their cart at LeiaInc.com when also purchasing a Lume Pad 2 and enter the promo code FATHERSDAY23 at checkout.

Curious to learn more? Visit LeiaInc.com or follow @LeiaInc across social media to see 3D•AI in action.

About Leia Inc.

Founded in 2014 and winner of four CES 2023 Innovation Awards, Leia Inc. is the leading provider of 3D display hardware and content services for Mobile and Automotive. Leveraging breakthroughs in nanotechnology design, manufacturing and Intelligent Software, the Silicon Valley company is building the future of digital interactions. Its core technology originated from years of R&D at HP Labs and makes any display beautifully immersive through unparalleled depth, look-around, and realistic light effects. Leia’s 3D•AI content platform empowers developers and content creators worldwide with the ability to easily create stunning 3D content for commercial and consumer use.