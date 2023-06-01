RXO Expands Carrier Rewards Program to Include Services from Simplex Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RXO (NYSE: RXO) today announced a partnership with Simplex Group, a leader in compliance, permitting and tax reporting for the trucking industry, to provide essential services to carriers. Simplex services will be housed in the RXO Extra™ marketplace, a suite of exclusive partnerships and discounts that provide independent carriers with cost-savings and tools to help grow their business.

“Our partnership with Simplex Group will help carriers remain compliant with government regulations, minimize risks and streamline their business operations,” said Lou Amo, president of RXO’s truck brokerage business. “We are thrilled to be able to offer carriers with an even broader array of services through RXO Extra.”

Simplex Group is a leading provider of DOT safety compliance, permitting and taxes, commercial trucking insurance and ELD services for transportation companies.

"In line with our company's mission to streamline our clients' operations, our goal is to facilitate their growth and success while ensuring cost efficiency in their fuel expenses," stated Inely Baez, Chief Strategy Officer at Simplex Group. "We are delighted to collaborate with RXO and provide our clients with the opportunity to benefit from the RXO extra fuel card, resulting in increased savings."

RXO continues to expand the carrier rewards program, adding additional services for the second time in three months. Carriers can save money on fuel, maintenance, tires, retail and now compliance, permitting and tax reporting with Simplex.

To learn more about RXO Extra and the Simplex Group services, visit rxo.com/rxo-extra.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.