University of Notre Dame Deploys YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility to Create a More Inclusive Learning Environment for More Than 12,000 Students

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Notre Dame, the nation’s leading Catholic research university, recently deployed YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to help deliver on its commitment to create course materials that are accessible to students of all backgrounds and abilities and to make the learning environment inclusive for all.

The institution was seeking a digital accessibility platform that would integrate with Canvas, its learning management system, and that would provide high level reporting to help leaders understand accessibility across all levels of the university. In addition to providing real-time feedback and reporting, institutional leaders liked that the YuJa Panorama provides tools for students, such as providing a variety of alternative formats and a website accessibility tool that gives students control over the UI, design, and readability of websites both inside and outside of the LMS environment.

“At YuJa, it’s our goal to provide higher education institutions with the tools they need to create inclusive learning materials for all students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We are proud that higher-ed institutions like the University of Notre Dame trust us to deliver and provide support for solutions that help them create a more inclusive and accessible learning environment.”

“Our goal is to support student flourishing. One way we can do that is by cultivating an inclusive environment that encourages students to achieve their full potential,” said Daniel Skendzel, Executive Director of Notre Dame Studios and Teaching & Learning Technologies (NDSTLT). “When students have equal access to educational material, they are more likely to improve learning outcomes and achieve academic success.”

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME

Founded in 1842, the University of Notre Dame is the nation’s leading Catholic research university, providing a distinctive voice in higher education that is at once rigorously intellectual, boldly moral in orientation, and firmly embracing a service ethos. Rated among the top 20 of all U.S. institutions of higher learning, Notre Dame ranks among the top 10 nationally in the percentage of students who study abroad and has seen research funding double in the past decade. The University is organized into four undergraduate colleges — Arts and Letters, Science, Engineering, and the Mendoza College of Business — the School of Architecture, the Keough School of Global Affairs, the Law School, and the Graduate School. It is located adjacent to the city of South Bend, Indiana, in a region with a population of more than 320,000, and is widely known for its scholarly excellence, Catholic character, legendary athletics programs, and the beauty of its campus, including the Golden Dome of the Main Building, the world’s most recognized university landmark.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.