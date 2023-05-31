Side Health Partners with REMware To Provide Home Sleep Testing to Chronic Disease Patients

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleep technology company REMware™ has signed an agreement with Side Health, a national chronic care management company, to provide sleep apnea testing services to meet the growing demand to detect and treat undiagnosed sleep apnea among their patients.

REMware’s home sleep testing patented process, called DreamClear™, simplifies and accelerates the entire diagnostic process for Side Health’s patients and providers, according to REMware CEO Arun Ramabadran. Side Health specializes in fully-integrated care, including comprehensive remote patient monitoring, to help patients with multiple medical conditions better manage their care.

“More than 18 million Americans have undiagnosed sleep apnea, which is a serious condition linked to a wide array of health issues, including cardiovascular disease, hypertension and diabetes. In fact, studies show half of all hospital patients with hypertension have sleep apnea, and untreated sleep apnea sufferers are three times as likely to have heart disease and have a four times greater risk of suffering a stroke” said Dr. Kanwar Kelley, co-founder and CEO of Side Health.

REMware maintains an exceptional 99% success rate in working with providers to complete the DreamClear home sleep test, due primarily to its technology platform with automated texts, email, app notifications and in-house personal support services.

The proprietary technology and process yields the same thorough assessment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Central Sleep Apnea when compared to in-lab polysomnography tests, giving providers the opportunity to treat, educate and provide follow-up care virtually and in the comfort of their home, said Ramabadran.

“REMware’s approach to business is identical to ours: provide the highest quality of care, technology and education so the patient has improved health outcomes and groups have a lower total cost of care,” Dr. Kelley said.

More information is available at www.DreamClear.com and www.SideHealth.com.

ABOUT REMware™

REMware™ designs and improves sleep medicine technologies, with the ultimate goal of helping diagnose the approximately one billion people worldwide with sleep apnea so they can live longer and healthier. In addition to its advanced home sleep testing program (HST), REMware also delivers best-in-class software that automates the back-office operations for HST and in-lab operations. REMware is based in Tampa, FL, and currently serves clients nationwide.

ABOUT Side Health

Side Health is a virtual first medical practice focused on delivering specialty care for patients with chronic medical conditions like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, COPD, allergies, sleep apnea and more. Side Health partners with health plans and providers to provide care of their sickest patients while reducing their total cost of care. Side Health prides itself on delivering better care and better outcomes, all from the comfort of a patient’s home.