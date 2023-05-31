Dominique Moceanu Gymnastics Center Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with Expansion Plans

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Dominique Moceanu Gymnastics Center, a state-of-the-art gym based in Medina, Ohio and developed and designed by Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu, is celebrating its fifth anniversary this week.

The Center, when it opened for business exactly five years ago, brought to life a long-time dream for Moceanu, the youngest gymnast to ever win Olympic gold. Her first-of-its-kind, gymnastics and yoga center, conveniently positioned between Cleveland and Akron, has since become a fertile training space for many local young gymnasts.

Known for featuring the latest gymnastics equipment in a clean, safe and positive environment, the athletes who call and have called DMGC home have accrued a remarkable array of achievements in such a short time, including multiple national, state and regional champions and qualifiers at all levels.

“We’re very proud of what our amazing young athletes have accomplished in five short years and are excited for what’s next at DMGC,” said Moceanu. “As we continue growing, and expanding our Xcel program, there will be more opportunities for athletes of all levels to improve their skills in gymnastics, have a great time competing, and in many cases segue into the developmental program at the 9-10 level when appropriate. As we enter our sixth year, we hope to add several new coaches in the coming months.”

Moceanu added that DMGC plans to continue expanding its programs and is actively seeking new coaches and athletes at all levels.

DMGC, which is also home to a specialized yoga studio to benefit athletes and the community, is located at 734 N. Progress Drive in Medina. The Center this summer will also house Moceanu’s popular full and half day summer camps featuring instruction by Moceanu and guest appearances by a number of her world-renowned fellow gymnastic legends.

Five years ago, Moceanu opened DMGC as a manifestation of her desire to build upon her championship legacy for her family, children and community by opening a unique facility. After years of passionately advocating nationwide for a safer, positive gymnastics environment, free from abuse, Moceanu oversaw every detail of the gym with a focus on athlete health and safety and a joyful celebration of the sport.

