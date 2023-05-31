Cross River Bank and Paymints.io Collaborate to Modernize Real Estate Transactions with Secure Payment Infrastructure

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross River Bank (“Cross River”), a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with paymints.io, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to for real estate payment transactions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in transforming the way stakeholders in real estate transactions handle and control their funds. Initially launched with two payment rails, ACH (including same day ACH), and wires, the partnership gives stakeholders unprecedented transparency and security to the entire payment process to further the mission of eliminating paper checks and reducing fraud for partners and customers.

"As a leader in modernizing payments, we are thrilled to join forces with paymints.io to transform the real estate payment landscape," said Keith Vander Leest, Head of Payments at Cross River. "By combining our expertise in payments, compliance, and financial technology, with the paymints.io team’s deep expertise in real estate, property and title insurance, we are advancing the way funds are handled in real estate transactions and ensuring a seamless and secure experience for all parties involved. It’s niche B2B verticals, like real estate, that have outdated payment processes which are ripe for innovation. These verticals are where Cross River works with partners, like paymints.io, to drive better, more efficient payment experiences."

The partnership between Cross River and paymints.io provides stakeholders involved in real estate transactions - including buyers, sellers, agents, and escrow holders - with a revolutionary payment platform that enables them to move money swiftly, conveniently, and in line with their individual preferences. By leveraging Cross River’s API technology with the paymints.io platform, this innovative partnership offers streamlined payments, expanded payment options, and enhanced visibility—at all touch points, from earnest money deposits to funding and disbursements. Stakeholders on the paymints.io platform can track funds in real-time, verify transactions, and enjoy a heightened sense of security and trust throughout the entire real estate transaction journey.

“The innovation of digital payments for real estate is still at the early stages,” says Jason Doshi, CEO of paymints.io. “And our partnership with Cross River enables us to continue to build the modern payment experience the real estate industry so desperately needs to make the transfer of funds as safe, convenient, and secure as possible.”

The innovative partnership between Cross River and paymints.io represents a groundbreaking step towards modernizing real estate transactions, ultimately delivering a superior experience for all involved parties. The partners look forward to adding additional payment capabilities in the future for access to all payment rails within a single platform.

About Cross River

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, and lending solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world’s most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.

About Paymints.io

Paymints.io is a venture-backed, SOC 2 Type II certified, digital payments solution focused on elevating the payment experience in a real estate transaction. Automating payments and modernizing the B2B and B2B2C experience allows real estate industry participants to reduce its dependency on the costly, manual process of handling and processing paper checks. The platform offers a variety of payment solutions including earnest money deposit, cash to close as well as client and vendor disbursements securely - without having to expose and share account numbers and routing information. In 2022, paymints.io was awarded HousingWire's Tech100 Real Estate Award for the second consecutive year and in 2023 awarded the Electronic Transaction Association Top 10 Payments ISV. For more information on paymints.io, visit http://www.paymints.io.