WEST ELM DEBUTS EXCLUSIVE HOME COLLECTION WITH LIFESTYLE BRAND, RHODE

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global design company, West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new collaboration with RHODE, the women-owned and operated lifestyle brand. The new collaboration celebrates color throughout all 40-pieces of the collection while embracing layered prints and vintage detail.

Founded in 2014 by former college roommates and best friends Phoebe Vickers and Purna Khatau, RHODE is a lifestyle brand that designs for good times, big adventures and a vibrant life. Adored by the fashion-set, the brand’s aesthetic lends itself beautifully to the home space. This collaboration includes decorative accessories, tabletop and colorful textiles with complementary motifs in a variety of blues, greens, pinks and yellows.

Day Kornbluth, President at West Elm states, “We are excited to share this capsule collaboration with RHODE, which brings their signature print voice to bedding, linens and entertaining pieces for the home, and celebrates the optimism of both RHODE and West Elm.”

RHODE Creative Director and Co-founder, Purna Khatau adds, “This collection is full of inspiration from our travels and intended to mix and match unabashedly. It was such an incredible process to collaborate with West Elm and bring our signature prints to life with their team.”

Echoing the sentiment, Co-founder Phoebe Vickers added, “In working with West Elm, we truly went back to our origins. We included a few of our signature prints—bringing the DNA of RHODE to a new medium, which has been incredibly exciting."

Key items from the collection include the Wiggle Round Pillows: ($39.00), decorative pillow covers: ($49.00, $59.00), quilt and sham sets ($230.00-$330.00) and dinnerware ($60.00, $68.00).

The RHODE + West Elm collection will also be available for purchase in Canada beginning on May 29th at https://www.westelm.ca/rhode

To learn more about the collection, please visit westelm.com/rhode and select retail stores across the United States.

Customers are also invited to join the conversation about the collaboration on social media with @westelm and @shoprhode.

ABOUT WEST ELM

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified™ products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide. We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

ABOUT RHODE

RHODE is a lifestyle brand founded by former college roommates and best friends Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers. RHODE was born out of a meditation on what it means to get dressed with beauty, confidence and ease. Inspired by faraway travels and beauty in the everyday, the collection elegantly balances vibrant prints, bold colors and timeless silhouettes. Each piece is crafted with intent and infused with joy, providing those who wear RHODE with a sense of ease and carefree confidence. RHODE is sold globally and at shoprhode.com. For more information visit, shoprhode.com.

