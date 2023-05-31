Springboard and Northern Illinois University Launch Online, Self-Paced Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Software Engineering and UI/UX Design Programs

DEKALB, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Springboard, the online learning platform preparing students for in-demand careers through mentor- and instructor-led programs, today announced it has partnered with Northern Illinois University, a nationally recognized public research university, to deliver 100% online, self-paced, experiential learning bootcamps in cybersecurity, data analytics, software engineering and UI/UX design. These new offerings are open to the public and enable NIU’s Continuing and Professional Education Department to offer university-credentialed programs in high-demand fields. From 2021 to 2031, employment in these verticals is projected to grow faster than the average for all occupations – from 23% growth for web developers and digital designers to 36% growth for data scientists.

While anyone can enroll, the programs are designed to fit into the lives of busy working professionals who are looking for flexible opportunities to help them upskill and reskill to pursue a new career. Participants do not need any academic experience and are not required to enroll as NIU students. Enrollment for the first cohorts is open until July 3, and classes begin on July 10. After that, students can sign up at any time to be assigned to the next monthly cohort.

“ Our goal is to provide individuals with the resources they need to enhance their careers and create lifelong connections,” said Pettee Borissova, Director of Continuing and Professional Education at Northern Illinois University. " This is a value that we share with Springboard, and we are excited to begin this partnership and work together to bring innovative programs to students from all over.”

Springboard has helped more than 20,000 students around the globe build the skills to transform their careers. The company’s market-driven curriculums are developed by industry professionals with firsthand experience in the role, who consult hiring managers at top tech companies for input on the skills they are looking for in candidates. Students spend the majority of their time working on real-world projects for Springboard’s partner companies and creating a portfolio that showcases their passion and demonstrates their abilities to potential employers. They also have regular one-on-one calls with industry mentors who are currently working in the field and receive guidance from career coaches on building a network and landing a job. Graduates will receive a certificate of participation from NIU upon completion. About 92% of job-qualified individuals who reported receiving an offer received it within 12 months of graduation, from companies such as Amazon, Boeing, IBM and J.P. Morgan.

“ The growing demand for cybersecurity, data analytics, software engineering, and UI/UX design talent makes access to the right training imperative for professionals looking to fill these essential roles,” said Colin Lumsden, Vice President of Business Development at Springboard. “ By partnering with a trusted institution like Northern Illinois University, we can help bridge the skills gap in these industries while also preparing more students for fulfilling and lucrative careers.”

Cybersecurity Bootcamp students will participate in a program that covers industry fundamentals, systems and network security, vulnerability assessment and security operations, followed by a capstone project designed to showcase specialized skills to potential employers. The course can be completed in six months or less if students can dedicate 15 to 20 hours a week.

Data Analytics Bootcamp students’ learning goes beyond technical skills to focus on areas where employers find the biggest gaps—strategic thinking, problem-solving and communication. Students will gain knowledge of all the fundamental business statistics concepts; analytics and visualization tools, including Excel, SQL, Python, Microsoft Power BI and Tableau; plus advanced analysis techniques. The program can be completed in six months or less if students dedicate 10 to 15 hours of work per week.

Software Engineering Bootcamp students learn key aspects of front-end and back-end web development, databases and data structures and algorithms. Each module features a combination of materials, including resources, exercises and optional, career-related coursework. Most students complete the course in nine months if they dedicate about 20 to 25 hours per week.

UI/UX Design Bootcamp students explore all stages of the user interface and user experience process – from design thinking to ideating, sketching and more – with a curriculum consisting of videos, articles, hands-on projects and career-related coursework. Students have the opportunity to execute concrete deliverables and build a portfolio through a ​​40-hour industry design project for a real company. Students aim to complete the course in nine months or less and generally dedicate 10 hours of work per week.

Prospective learners can learn more and enroll in the first cohort until July 5 at careerbootcamps.niu.edu. Scholarships and financing are available for eligible students.

The new collaboration with NIU marks Springboard’s 11th university partnership. The company’s rapid university partnership growth underlines Springboard’s position as a leading resource for enabling high-tech careers.

About Springboard

Springboard is an online learning platform preparing students for in-demand technology careers through mentor- and instructor-led programs, with a mission of transforming lives through education. Springboard’s learning experiences are flexible and designed to fit into students’ busy lives while providing support from advisors and mentors. Since the company was founded in 2013, more than 20,000 students across 100+ countries have used Springboard to advance their careers through the platform’s comprehensive learning programs. Graduates have secured jobs with employers including Microsoft, Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Deloitte, Intel, IBM, Salesforce and more. The company is based in San Francisco and has been named to the Inc. 5000 and GSV EdTech 150 lists. For more information, visit springboard.com or follow along on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Northern Illinois University

Northern Illinois University is a student-centered, nationally recognized public research university, with expertise that benefits its region and spans the globe in a wide variety of fields, including the sciences, humanities, arts, business, engineering, education, health and law. Through its main campus in DeKalb, Illinois, and education centers for students and working professionals in Chicago, Naperville, Oregon and Rockford, NIU offers more than 100 courses of study while serving a diverse and international student body. For more information, visit niu.edu.