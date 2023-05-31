Wyoming Office of Tourism Partners With Ford Bronco Wild Fund to Showcase Responsible Adventure Travel in Competition-Style Documentary Series

CHEYENNE, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wyoming Office of Tourism announced today a partnership with Ford Bronco Wild Fund and Outside. The partnership will include a new online video series, Wildly Wyoming, which will air this July on streaming services and Outside TV.

The five-episode series will showcase three groups of Team Bronco Ambassadors setting out on adventure-packed paths across Wyoming. On each route, teams will meet up with locals, guides and organizations that focus on access, preservation, and stewardship. The Team Bronco Ambassadors will learn what is needed to care for the untamed, wild spirit of Wyoming’s land and its people while competing in physical and Ford Bronco-based challenges. A total of $70,000 will ultimately be awarded by Bronco Wild Fund to charitable organizations, which will be announced at a later date.

“Wyoming is where bold, independent and curious spirits are encouraged to forge their own way to adventures both big and small,” said Diane Shober, Executive Director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism. “Bronco Wild Fund shares our commitment for protecting this last bastion of the West. We can't wait to showcase the distinctive stories of those who live here, work here, or are simply drawn here to explore. It’s not for the faint of heart, but for the full of heart.”

“Bronco Wild Fund works to increase access, preservation, and stewardship of public lands and is proud to work with the Wyoming Office of Tourism to further our shared mission of connecting people to the outdoors, responsibly,” said Dave Rivers, Enthusiast Brand Manager and BWF Advisory Council Member. “The inclusion of our Team Bronco Ambassadors, who represent a collection of outdoor doers, seekers and athletes, ties the story together and further proves how Bronco is part of the adventures.”

For more information on the Wyoming Office of Tourism (WOT), visit travelwyoming.com and request a 2023 Travel Guide here.

About Wyoming Office of Tourism:

Wyoming is the last bastion of the West, where bold, independent and curious spirits are encouraged to forge their own way to adventure both big and small. The ninth-largest state in terms of area, Wyoming is also the least populated state in the United States. Wyoming is home to many firsts, including the country’s first national park (Yellowstone), first national monument (Devils Tower) and first national forest (Shoshone). In addition, Wyoming was the first government in the world to guarantee women their inherent right to vote and hold office. These special places, along with other natural wonders like Grand Teton National Park and the Bighorn Mountains as well as Wyoming’s heartfelt cowboy hospitality, welcome millions of visitors annually. To learn more about Wyoming, visit TravelWyoming.com.

About Bronco Wild Fund:

True to Ford’s commitment to building a more sustainable and inclusive future, Bronco Wild Fund reflects a deep respect for our public lands and an unbridled commitment to helping those lands continue to be a world of wonder for all. A portion of the profits from every Bronco sold goes directly to BWF initiatives with like-minded agencies, organizations, and everyday heroes devoted to keeping the great outdoors great. Last year, Bronco Wild Fund contributed more than $1.85 million to benefit the outdoors through donations, collaborative projects and grant awards. To learn more about sustainability at Ford and the Bronco Wild Fund visit sustainability.ford.com and www.ford.com/bronco-wild-fund/.

About Ford Motor Company

Saving billions of gallons of water. Working to reduce waste to zero. Incorporating sustainable materials in our vehicles. Transitioning more of our manufacturing to renewable, carbon free electricity. It’s going to take some work. But that’s what we do best. This is the road we’re on at Ford. The Road To Better. We invite you to learn more about our commitment to sustainability and path to helping a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams at sustainability.ford.com.

About Outside Interactive, Inc.

Outside Interactive, Inc. is the premier destination for active lifestyle enthusiasts and home to leading brands in the endurance sports, outdoor, and healthy living spaces. Each month, Outside reaches 80 million of the most active consumers in the world across its 30+ media, digital, and technology platforms, creating an experience for both longtime adventurers and those just getting started. Outside’s mission is to get everyone outdoors, experiencing healthy, connected, and fulfilling lives. Outside’s membership offering, Outside+, bundles best-in-class storytelling, videos, gear reviews, mapping apps, online courses, discounted event access, magazines, access to NASTAR courses, and more. Learn more at OutsideInc.com.