Grant Thornton and Icertis expand relationship to help shared clients activate untapped contract data

CHICAGO & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grant Thornton LLP and contract intelligence leader Icertis today announced an expanded partner relationship. Grant Thornton, one of America’s largest audit, tax and advisory firms, will now deploy the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform internally across its procurement, legal and finance teams.

The ICI platform uses artificial intelligence to structure and connect critical information and provide unique insights that streamline and automate business contracts. As a result, users can better drive revenues and reduce costs, while also improving compliance and minimizing risks.

Grant Thornton will implement the ICI platform to support its internal operations and make its contracting processes more transparent and efficient. The firm also plans to utilize the Icertis NegotiateAI application to speed the contract-negotiation process by identifying patterns in the terms and clauses in its contracts.

Helping shared clients unlock contract insights

Grant Thornton’s ICI roll-out complements the firm’s integration-partner relationship with Icertis. Through the partnership, which is now in its fourth year, Grant Thornton implements the ICI platform for clients so they can digitally transform their enterprise-wide contract-driven processes. Grant Thornton has implemented the Icertis technology for a range of clients looking to activate data that has been untapped in varying industries.

“After seeing the outcomes the Icertis platform has delivered for our clients, we knew tapping into contract intelligence internally was the logical next step,” said Enzo Santilli, Grant Thornton’s Chief Transformation Officer. “Contract intelligence provides a pivotal opportunity for our procurement, legal and finance teams to maximize the value of every contract.”

“Contracts are central to processes across sales, procurement, legal and finance — processes that can be incredibly complex and time consuming for businesses like Grant Thornton,” said Deanna Lanier, Chief Strategy Officer at Icertis. “The decision to tap into Icertis Contract Intelligence is a testament to the enterprise-wide impact that Grant Thornton has witnessed first-hand through our mutual clients. As all businesses face a volatile market, now is the time to double down on technology that reduces complexities while supporting growth through strategic outcomes.”

To learn more about how Grant Thornton and Icertis turn contracts into strategic advantages, visit www.grantthornton.com/services/alliances/icertis.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is one of America’s largest audit, tax and advisory firms — and the U.S. member firm of the Grant Thornton International Ltd global network. We go beyond the expected to make business more personal and build trust into every result. With revenues of $2.3 billion for the fiscal year that ended July 31, 2022, and almost 50 offices nationwide, Grant Thornton is a community of more than 9,000 problem solvers who value relationships and are ready to help organizations of all sizes and industries create more confident futures. Because, for us, how we serve matters as much as what we do.

“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world’s most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their ten million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.