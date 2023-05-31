Hudl, Ballogy Team Up To Deliver Innovative Player Development To Basketball Programs Everywhere

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the leading skills development and assessment platform for youth and amateur basketball players, announced today a partnership with Hudl, the pioneer in performance analysis technology.

Hudl coaches, teams, and players can access Ballogy’s monthly training and development curriculum endorsed by the National High School Basketball Coaches Association (NHSBCA). Designed to promote healthy competition, accountability, and overall skill development, the curriculum includes beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels of player development, easily accessible and administered by coaches from the Ballogy mobile app.

“This partnership is very exciting for the youth sports market,” said Rachel Krasnow, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Hudl. “With Hudl’s complete suite of video and data products combined with Ballogy’s player development platform, coaches now have all the resources and insights they need at their fingertips. Our partnership with Ballogy enables our teams and athletes to get every shot they deserve with an accredited development plan.”

Ballogy’s mobile app platform makes player, coach, and team success easier to track and measure and reinforces the existing concepts and winning strategies that teams focus on everyday.

Ballogy Pro for Teams Includes:

Built-in NHSBCA-backed curriculum of shooting drills and workouts.

Custom drills and challenges that can easily be assigned to players.

Dynamic leaderboards to track results and create healthy competition.

The Ballogy Skills Assessment (BSA), the leading certified shooting skills assessment.

Top Performers Report distributed to 1,600 NAIA, Junior College and D1 programs.

“We are honored to be joining forces with Hudl to help coaches and athletes make every moment and every shot count,” said Todd Young, Founder and CEO of Ballogy. “Having direct access to more than 6 million users of Hudl’s best-in-class software, hardware, and services will help us accelerate our business and our mission to shape and inspire athletic growth and development in all young athletes.”

About Ballogy

Ballogy is the industry standard for youth athletic skills measurement and tracking and leading exposure platform for athletes aspiring to get to the next level in their sport. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in Ballogy Skills Assessment™ (BSA), enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. Learn more at https://www.ballogy.com/.

About Hudl

As a global leader in performance analysis technology, Hudl helps more than 200K sports teams—from grassroots to the pros—prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. A complete suite of video and data products ensures coaches have the insights they need and athletes get the shot they deserve. 6M users across 40+ sports use Hudl's best-in-class software, hardware and services, including online coaching tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, livestreaming, wearables, analytics, professional consultation and more. Learn more at www.hudl.com.