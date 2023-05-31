Rootstock Software partners with Climate Vault to help drive carbon-neutrality efforts in the manufacturing industry.

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rootstock Software, a recognized leader in the Manufacturing Cloud ERP space, today announced that it has renewed its partnership with Climate Vault, an award-winning non-profit that reduces and removes carbon emissions.

“Today, the way we live and do business continues to impact our planet and environment,” said David Stephans, CEO of Rootstock Software. “As a cloud ERP provider with a remote workforce, our carbon footprint is relatively small, but the audiences we serve, which are mainly mid- to large-sized manufacturers, have a huge potential to make an impact.”

Rootstock Software initially became a Climate Vault partner in 2020, which means the company has been one of Climate Vault’s first and original champions. Since then, Rootstock’s contributions have allowed Climate Vault to purchase and vault carbon allowance permits, equivalent to 1,623 metric tons of CO 2 from government-regulated compliance markets. In other words, the company’s contributions have neutralized CO 2 emissions that would have occurred if 182,626 gallons of gas were consumed, or 1.8 million pounds of coal were burned.

“Atmospheric levels of CO 2 have reached the highest levels ever recorded. To help combat this climate challenge, we’re proud to support Climate Vault’s innovative approach to carbon reduction. It’s a fast, credible, and verifiable way for manufacturers to neutralize their carbon footprint and can serve as a valuable component to their sustainability plans,” added Stephans. “This year, we’ll be working with Climate Vault to raise awareness of their program among our manufacturing audiences and looking at ways our Cloud ERP can help manufacturers track carbon reduction and offsetting efforts.”

"We are thrilled to work with Rootstock on this important commitment to reduce their emissions footprint and support their sustainability goals," said Michael Greenstone, Co-Founder of Climate Vault and Milton Friedman Distinguished Service Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago.

Climate Vault’s breakthrough solution has driven significant impact since its inception and is poised for scaling. In just over a year, the company has reduced nearly one million metric tons of carbon emissions, the equivalent to eliminating 185,304 cars from the road for one year.

About Rootstock

At Rootstock Software, our connected Manufacturing Cloud ERP enables hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in a dynamic, post-pandemic world. With our solution natively built on the Salesforce Platform, our customers leverage the industry’s leading Cloud ERP, Rootstock, to connect with their suppliers, trading partners, and the broader ecosystem.

Ranked as a leading ERP solution provider by industry analysts, Rootstock has vertical expertise in discrete manufacturing, medical devices and high-tech verticals. Rootstock team members partner with customers as trusted advisors in driving change and transformation to what’s next.

We continue to grow, so stay tuned to our new customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

About Climate Vault

Founded at the University of Chicago, Climate Vault pioneered the world’s first integrated carbon reduction and removal program in order to knock out carbon in days, not decades. This climate solution neutralizes organizations’ carbon footprints through government-regulated markets, so the impact is verifiable, auditable, and quantifiable. Climate Vault’s innovative system ultimately advances cutting-edge carbon removal technologies to take emissions out of the atmosphere for good and make an immediate, enduring difference for the planet. Learn more at www.climatevault.org.