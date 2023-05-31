Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud Now a Strategic DMS Partner With Hyundai Auto Canada

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tekion, innovator of the Automotive Retail Cloud® (ARC), the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail SaaS platform, today announced its newest partnership with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Hyundai Auto Canada.

With this partnership, Hyundai and Genesis dealers across Canada can now select Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) as their dealer management system (DMS) provider. ARC is the first and fastest cloud-native platform including all functionalities of a DMS and accompanying tech stack to run a seamless retail business. ARC modernizes the end-to-end automotive retail journey, improves consumer experiences, and brings the highest efficiencies to retailers by connecting consumers, dealers and OEMs better than ever before through their cutting-edge platform.

Tekion’s platform offers the following benefits to Hyundai and Genesis dealers:

Increased efficiencies in Fixed Operations

Streamlined staff training enabled by an intuitive user interface

Improved communication across all departments

Enabled a complete paperless Service process within the first week of implementation

Elevated customer experience through digital capabilities and time savings

“We need to provide our customers and employees with an experience that integrates with their lives and allows them to do more,” said Khalid Kadrie, Vice President of Phaeton Automotive Group. “Switching to Tekion enabled our employees to work more efficiently, while providing our customers the modern experience they deserve.” Phaeton Automotive Group has locations in London, Ontario and the greater Toronto area and is comprised of five dealerships and a state-of-the-art collision centre including two Hyundai points, Richmond Hill Hyundai and Thornhill Hyundai.

In addition to running their operations with the most modern tech stack available, Hyundai and Genesis dealers who leverage ARC can also take advantage of additional benefits including flexible contracts, unlimited upgrades, and open APIs. To learn more about Tekion’s end-to-end cloud-native platform visit https://tekion.com/.

About Tekion

Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. Founded in the Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 3,000 innovators globally. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.