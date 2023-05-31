Cedar Gate Technologies Enables Kairos Health to Achieve Over $2 Million in Savings with Data-Driven Decision Making

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate) announced that its strategic partnership with Kairos Health Arizona, Inc. (Kairos Health), an innovative partner in healthcare benefit utilization, has led to significant savings of over $2 million through the implementation of Cedar Gate’s Healthcare Benefits Analytics product. Using member-focused benefits analytics, Kairos Health was able to model performance, visualize insights, and identify the best plan parameters based on its member population’s clinical and social characteristics.

“The success of our partnership with Kairos Health is a prime example of how Cedar Gate’s end-to-end platform enables data-driven decision-making, leading to significant cost savings and improved patient outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem,” said David B. Snow Jr., CEO of Cedar Gate. “Cedar Gate is committed to helping bring down the cost of healthcare while simultaneously increasing patient outcomes.”

Prior to implementing Healthcare Benefits Analytics, Kairos Health faced several data processing challenges, including managing siloed and non-integrated data, lack of claims data visibility, and inability to assess and target areas for necessary improvement.

Cedar Gate enabled Kairos Health to access a unified data repository to analyze care utilization trends and identify quality, cost-effective care. This cleared the way for more tailored member care and allowed Kairos Health to achieve aggregate savings of over $2 million, alongside the 88% reduction in partner deliverable processing time.

“Our partnership with Cedar Gate Technologies has been invaluable in our efforts to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of care for our members,” said Tanya Edwards, Associate Executive Director of Kairos Health. "With their Healthcare Benefits Analytics product and multi-stage solutions, we overcame our data challenges and made data-driven decisions that resulted in significant cost savings for our organization.”

About Cedar Gate Technologies:

Cedar Gate enables payers, providers, employers, and service administrators to excel at value-based care with a unified technology and services platform delivering analytics, population health, and payment technology on a single data management foundation. From primary care attribution, to bundled payments, to capitation, Cedar Gate is improving clinical, financial, and operational outcomes for every payment model in all lines of business.

About Kairos Health Arizona:

Kairos is an employee benefits pool formed under Arizona Revised Statutes Section 11.952.01. The pool is funded and governed by its members. Members may join as independent self-funded members, or jointly with other members of the pool under the shared risk member classification. The Kairos mission is to create a re-imagined health care model that solves problems, challenges the status quo, and simplifies the delivery of health care benefits.