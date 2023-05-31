Syxsense and VLCM Partner to Bring Comprehensive Endpoint Security and Management Solutions to Customers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solutions, today announced a partnership with VLCM, an IT solutions and services provider focused on meeting customer needs for cybersecurity, networking, cloud, big data, and more. VLCM is one of Syxsense’s platinum channel partners and offers Syxsense Manage, Syxsense Secure, and Syxsense Enterprise, for customers looking to unify security and endpoint management.

“VLCM is the largest IT solution provider in Utah, and we’re excited to be working with their team of engineers to help streamline endpoint management and security for their customers,” said Jose Rangel, Vice President of Global Channels at Syxsense. “As organizations look to consolidate their security tech stack and better manage the endpoint vulnerability gap, it’s never been more important to have unified solutions that deliver complete visibility, real-time endpoint data, and automated workflows and remediations. VLCM’s ability to help guide customers through their cybersecurity journey – and tailor offerings to meet and exceed their business goals – is a win-win for all involved.”

Syxsense will help VLCM customers address the three key elements of endpoint security – patching, vulnerabilities, and compliance. Syxsense solutions offer complete endpoint visibility with comprehensive scanning to detect OS patch and security weaknesses, and the ability to see desktop, laptop, servers, mobile, and IoT devices, in a single console. With live connections to corporate assets, VLCM customers can use real-time data to make more accurate decisions and act against vulnerabilities and threats. And with Syxsense’s no-code drag-and-drop workflow builder (Syxsense Cortex), teams can automate and accelerate endpoint monitoring, alerting and remediation.

“As the cybersecurity landscape continues to get more complex, organizations are looking for trusted partners that can help them overcome challenges and better secure their networks. At VLCM we have a team of expert security architects that work with leading vendors like Syxsense to help alleviate that stress,” said Phillip Tarver, National Sales Manager at VLCM. “But with Syxsense, it’s not only about the Partner Program and attractive growth opportunities. It's also about the people and the support they provide partners to help them achieve mutual success. Syxsense goes the extra mile to make sure that we are supported. We work together as a team to close business and support our customers.”

Syxsense is also supporting VLCM through extensive training and community support. Read the VLCM partner testimonial here. To learn more about the Syxsense Partner Program, click here.

About Syxsense

Syxsense is a leading software vendor providing endpoint security and IT operations management solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), enterprises, and government organizations. Its solutions provide real-time visibility and control over endpoint devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure, helping organizations to protect against cyber threats, improve IT operations, and reduce risk. Syxsense is the first Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management: security and patch vulnerability management, remediation, and compliance controlled by a powerful drag-and-drop workflow automation technology called Syxsense Cortex™. Syxsense is a single cloud-based platform supporting Windows, Linux, Mac, and mobile devices on-premises and in the cloud. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

About VLCM

Privately owned since 1983, VLCM provides comprehensive IT, enterprise data, and cybersecurity solutions for the most complex IT environments. Operating out of the Rocky Mountain West, and headquartered in Salt Lake City, VLCM services organizations from all verticals, and all sizes. VLCM 'Gets IT Right' by partnering with a wide variety of technology partners, covering every aspect of the business technology landscape. VLCM works to bring cutting-edge technology into the business-planning process and align their customers’ visions with the right products and professional services. Please visit www.vlcm.com to learn more.