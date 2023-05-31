AAABC Brings ElliQ AI Care Companion Technology to Older Adults in Broward County

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Area Agency on Aging of Broward County (AAABC) is proud to partner with Intuition Robotics to add ElliQ, an AI care companion, to the agency's lineup of comprehensive services helping Broward older adults age in place. AAABC has launched its online application to identify eligible older adults in Broward County who would benefit from the technology.

ElliQ is an innovative new product for older adults that has a digital display and a light-up "head" that moves and reacts to users' conversations. Voice-activated, ElliQ is designed to help older adults live happier, healthier, more connected lives while maintaining independence. ElliQ aids seniors with health and wellness support, such as medication reminders, as well as entertainment and companionship with trivia and cognitive games. They can also stay connected to family and friends through video calling, audio and text messaging and notification to primary contact(s) with consent if concerns arise. ElliQ learns and remembers customized interactions and uses humor and a friendly nature to build a meaningful connection with the user.

" We have long recognized the significance of technology in keeping older adults connected and engaged with their communities,” said Charlotte Mather-Taylor, CEO of AAABC. “ As we continue to expand our range of tech-powered initiatives for seniors in Broward County, we are thrilled to partner with Intuition Robotics and incorporate the groundbreaking AI technology of ElliQ. This device does not replace interactions with human caretakers, but it can facilitate communication and focus on what matters to all of us: memories, family and friends, good health and humor."

The Broward-based initiative is now accepting online applications. Those eligible are English-speaking adults ages 60 and older, with Wi-Fi in residence and with no significant impairments. Interested older adults in Broward County can learn more and sign up to get an ElliQ for free by visiting https://www.adrcbroward.org/elliq.

" We are thrilled to be partnering with The Area Agency on Aging of Broward County to bring ElliQ to the aging community of Florida," said Dor Skuler, co-founder and CEO of Intuition Robotics. " We're getting positive feedback from ElliQ users across the U.S. and are seeing great results with 90% of users reporting ElliQ has made them feel better mentally and physically. With the continued toll loneliness is taking on the health of older adults aging alone, it's vital for local communities and tech companies to come together to make solutions like ElliQ accessible to more people."

In addition to ElliQ, AAABC's range of Senior Technology Programs features a diverse array of offerings, including animatronic companion pets, an affordable connectivity program that provides discounted broadband services to low-income households, engaging content applications and wireless tablets tailored for seniors, as well as medical communication and emergency personal response systems that ensures a swift response to any in-home emergencies. The agency's helpline is also accessible round-the-clock at (954)745.9779, providing seniors and family caregivers with answers to any questions about its extensive suite of programs and resources designed to support older adults aging independently in their own homes.

About AAABC (Area Agency on Aging of Broward County)

Sponsored by the Areawide Council on Aging of Broward County and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, the Area Agency on Aging of Broward County is the nonprofit umbrella organization charged with the responsibilities of planning, coordinating, monitoring and funding programs designed to meet the needs of over 476,486 year-round Broward senior residents including an Elder Helpline, Medicare Counseling, Health & Wellness classes and more. As the prime advocate for local Older Americans, the AAABC contracts with administering organizations for the following programs; senior centers; senior day care; site meals; home-delivered meals; Alzheimer’s in-home and facility respite; minor in-home repair; legal; transportation; homemaker personal care; respite; emergency response; and case management. To learn more, please visit https://www.adrcbroward.org.

About Intuition Robotics

Intuition Robotics is on a mission to empower older adults to live happier, healthier and more independent lives at home. The company’s award-winning product, ElliQ®, is a proactive care companion for older adults. ElliQ helps keep users healthy, engaged and informed, while alleviating the effects of loneliness and social isolation. Intuition Robotics has won several awards for its work with ElliQ including Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and the CES Best of Innovation award. The company was founded in 2016 and investors include: Toyota Ventures, Samsung NEXT, iRobot, OurCrowd, Terra Ventures and Venture Capital firms from California, Israel, Japan and Asia. To learn more, please visit intuitionrobotics.com.